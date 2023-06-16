LEXINGTON — On Wednesday, June 14, the Lexington Pinnacle Bank seniors battled the field against Hastings.

In the top of the first inning, Hastings was able to score two runs despite having two outs against them. Lexington had two hits from Daven Naylor and Jase Carpenter but weren’t able to get across home.

Lexington and Hastings went scoreless in the next five innings.

Hastings held a two to zero lead going into the top of the seventh inning. With two outs, Hastings hit a line drive to right field which allowed two base runners to score.

Lexington needed four runs to tie it in the bottom of the inning and send it into an extra inning. Hastings went three up and three out to secure the win.

The Pinnacle Bank seniors lost zero to four.

Swinging for Lexington was Daven Naylor with two at bats and one walk. Jackson Konrad had two at bats and one walk. Carpenter had three at bats and one triple base hit. Daylen Naylor had two at bats and one walk. Dru Truax had three at bats and two hits.

Pitching for the seniors was Daven Naylor with 10 strikeouts, four walks, two runs allowed and four hits allowed. Carpenter had one strikeout, two walks two runs allowed and two hits allowed.

Lexington was on the road at Gothenburg on Thursday, June 15.

The Lexington Pinnacle Bank seniors too an early lead with eight runs scored in the first three innings and left Gothenburg scoreless.

Gothenburg started to make a comeback in the fourth and fifth inning with five runs scored. Lexington wasn’t looking back as they scored one run in the fourth inning and two in the fifth.

Lexington was ahead 11 to five going into the sixth inning. Gothenburg hit in three runs in the top of the inning and Lexington scored one.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Melons scored one run in to end the game.

The Pinnacle Bank seniors won 12 to nine.

Swinging away for Lexington was Truax with four at bats, one run scored, one hit and one RBI. Daylen Naylor had three at bats, two runs scored and one walk. Carpenter had three at bats, three runs scored, two hits, one walk and two RBIs. Konrad had three at bats, one run scored, one walk and one RBI. Daven Naylor had three at bats, one run scored, three hits, one walk and one RBI. Greysen Strauss had four at bats, one run scored, two hits and one RBI. Mitch McFadden had four at bats, two runs scored, one hit and one RBI. Levi Converse had two at bats, one run scored and one walk. Chayden Hoffmaster had one at bat and one RBI.

On the mound for Lexington was Truax with four strikeouts, seven walks, five runs allowed and two hits allowed. Ubaldo Anaya had one strikeout, six walks, four runs allowed and two hits allowed.

Scoring for Gothenburg were Tra Rossell with two runs, Trey Stevens with three, Wes Geiken had two, Jackson Schwanz had one and Sean Meints had one.

Melon pitcher Noah Shoemaker had five strikeouts, four walks, 11 runs allowed and eight hits allowed. Bennett Geiken one strikeout, two walks, one run allowed and one hit allowed.

Gothenburg took on Minden on Friday, June 16 at home.

Lexington plays on Monday, June 19 on the road in North Platte at 8 p.m.