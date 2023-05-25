Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LEXINGTON — The Lexington junior and senior baseball teams hosted McCook on Tuesday, May 23 at the Lexington Baseball Complex.

Lexington Heartland Chevrolet 17U team took to the field first against McCook.

In the first inning, Lexington scored the first run of the night as Croix Leibert brought in the run on a pop fly from Greysen McFarland to center field.

The third, fourth and fifth inning was all McCook as they scored eight runs to Lexington’s zero.

Going into the sixth inning, Lexington was down one to eight. In the top of the sixth, McCook scored two more runs. Lexington didn’t give up and scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth but it wasn’t enough to edge the McCook lead.

Lexington juniors lost five to ten.

On the mound, Chayden Hoffmaster had two strikeouts, five walks, six earned runs allowed and seven hits allowed. Jonah Brian had one hit allowed. Leibert had one strikeout, one walk, two earned runs allowed and two hits allowed. Avery Lul had one strikeout, two hits allowed and two earned runs allowed.

Up to bat, Mitch McFadden had three at bats, one run scored, two hits and one RBI. Leibert had four at bats, one run scored, and three hits. Hoffmaster had four at bats, two hits and two RBIs. Greysen McFarland had three at bats, one hit and one RBI. Brian had two at bats, one run score and one hit. D Villalon had two at bats, one run scored and one walk.

SENIORS

The Lexington Pinnacle Bank 18U took the field next to take on McCook.

In the bottom of the first inning, Jase Carpenter hit a home run to left field which brought in Daven Naylor to score and give Lexington a two to zero lead.

Lexington’s Jacksen Konrad scored the third run of the game after stealing home in the bottom first inning and Greysen Strauss brought in the fourth score on a passed ball.

McCook tried to rally back in the top of the second inning with two runs scored but Lexington scored one in the bottom of the second to keep as steady lead.

In the fourth inning, McCook ran in two more scores to edge the gap.

Turning over to the fifth inning, Lexington was ahead by one, however, that didn’t last long. Lexington kept McCook from scoring in the top of the inning and went on to score six runs to boost their lead.

Lexington won 11 to four.

Pitching for Lexington was Konrad with four strikeouts, six walks, two hits allowed and two runs scored allowed. Ubaldo Anaya had six strikeouts, three walks, two runs allowed and one hit allowed. Strauss had one strikeout.

Batting for Pinnacle Bank was Daylen Naylor with one at bat, one run scored and four walks. Daven Naylor had four at bats, three runs scored, one hit, two RBIs and one walk. Carpenter had three at bats, two runs scored, three hits and three RBIs. Konrad had four at bats, one run scored, two hits, one RBI and a homerun. Strauss had two at bats, one run scored and two walks. Conlan Kjar had four at bats, one run score and one hit. Anaya had three at bats, one run scored, two hits and one walk. Dru Truax had one at bat, one run scored, one hit and two RBIs.

Back in action, Lexington hosted Holdrege on Wednesday, May 24.