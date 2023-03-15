LEXINGTON — The Lexington school board reviewed their updated goals for 2023 during their regular meeting on Monday, March 13.

The Lexington school board has a set of goals that are updated each year to reflect accomplishments they wish to see in academics, professional development, fiscally, facilities and others.

In academics, the district has set goals concerning family engagement, student’s social-emotional health and reading improvements. Each campus is developing action plans around the goals with intent to achieve them by the next external review in 2026.

Graduation rate continues to be a top priority for the district, as the 2021-2022 rate for the district was 98 percent compared to the state average of 87 percent.

Also at Lexington High School, students will continue to have access to career exploration classes. They will be able to continue participating in regional transition opportunities, allowing them to explore career fields, campus life and student support systems.

In professional development, the district continues to expand and refine their instructional practices.

The elementary staff is encouraged to participate in LETRS training, a deep dive into reading research. Secondary staff continues to focus on implementing high quality student engagement strategies.

Behavioral issues in the wake of lost instructional days due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, 45 days for Lexington, have become apparent across the country and in the district as well.

Staff at Bryan and Morton have completed the Zones of Regulation training, an evidence based training that assists with behavior prevention. Sandoz, Pershing and Lexington Middle School staff will complete the training this month.

Rage to Reason is another evidence based strategy that is being implemented to assist with severe behavior issues. The district will have trained four teams from five of the elementary buildings by November 2023.

Also, Classroom WISE has been incorporated at Bryan and Morton to assist teachers with mental health literacy and promoting and maintaining positive mental health. Sandoz and Pershing will start training in 2023 and all grades by 2025.

On the financial side of things, the district continues to monitor its cash position through the current fiscal year and has sufficient cash on hand to cover Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) reimbursement delays.

The board also approved a 4.21 percent package increase for all staff in the 2023-2024 year with a minimum $1.00 hourly increase for classified staff.

The district also expanded its employee advertising through a nationwide outlet for the current school year, staff has attended several area teacher hiring fairs and communicated with secondary education institutions about openings.

For facilities, construction at Bryan, Morton and Sandoz are well underway with an anticipated completion before or just after the start of the 2023-2024 school year. These were paid for through ESSER funds and expenses have remained within budget.

On the construction note, the installation of the synthetic field turf at the LHS football field was completed in time for the past fall sports season.

In terms of outside engagement, the newly elected State Board of Education member Elizabeth Tegtmeier and District 44 state senator Teresa Ibach have both made visits to the district to learn about its unique challenges.

Moving on to agenda items, the board approved the purchase of a Second Stop licenses from the Committee for Children in the amount of $23,146.66, to be paid for through a Project Aware grant.

Also funded through the grant was the renewal of K-12 mental health screeners from Aperture Education in the amount of $46,127.97.

Math materials for grades 6-12 were purchased from McGraw Hill for $177,328.95, which completes the K-12 math purchase for this curriculum cycle.

In the legislative and finance section, the board approved a contract with ESU 10 for special education services for the upcoming school year. This is similar to contracts in the past made with the education unit and there were no substantial changes.

Also, the board contracted with ESU 7 for orientation and mobility education services, as there is a visually impaired student in the district who has need of these services and ESU 7 in Columbus is the closest provider.

There was one out of state travel request for girls wrestling to travel to Gunison, Colo., in June, which was approved by the board.

The parent teacher conference turnout for February was shared with the board, it was noted inclement winter weather affected the meetings, with one date being canceled, so turnout wasn’t as high as in the past.

For the ELA there was 88.7 percent participation; Morton, 77 percent; Sandoz, 84.1 percent; Pershing 72.8 percent; Bryan, 82.4 percent; LMS, 69.7 percent and LHS, 26.4 percent. The total participation across the district was 63.3 percent.

During the reports section, Superintendent John Hakonson offered congratulations to the LHS FFA welding team who were district champions and qualified for state.

Team members include Logan Dowling (district champion), Hunter Lorenz, Caleb Dowling (district champion), Issac Torralba-Oliver, Juan Vega, Rosa Gonzalez, Jose Sanchez, and Katherine Canalez.

The next Lexington school board meeting will be Monday, April 10 at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers at 406 E. 7th St.