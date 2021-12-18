Lexington school board rejects bid for field turf for Ray Ehlers Stadium

LEXINGTON — The Lexington school board voted to reject a bid for field turf for Ray Ehlers Stadium due to the cost being higher than the district’s project budget.

Superintendent John Hakonson said the bid from ATG-Ram Industries, LLC, and was the only one received. The bid amount was for $1,315,000.00 and exceeds the district’s project budget.

Hakonson said the plan is to rebid the project as soon as possible and hopefully present new bids at the January board meeting.

The boards and grounds committee also met on Dec. 10 to review the schematic plans for the upcoming construction projects at Morton, Sandoz and Bryan Elementary.

The school board chose to approve the 2022-2023 district calendar.

Hakonson said the calendar was put together with the input of administrators, the Lexington Education Association calendar committee and the board calendar committee members Larry Steinberger and Cindy Benjamin.

The calendar is similar to prior years, except there are five voluntary professional development days for staff and are spread throughout the school year, instead of all being held the week prior to the start of school.