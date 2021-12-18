Lexington school board rejects bid for field turf for Ray Ehlers Stadium

LEXINGTON — The Lexington school board voted to reject a bid for field turf for Ray Ehlers Stadium due to the cost being higher than the district’s project budget.
Superintendent John Hakonson said the bid from ATG-Ram Industries, LLC, and was the only one received. The bid amount was for $1,315,000.00 and exceeds the district’s project budget.
Hakonson said the plan is to rebid the project as soon as possible and hopefully present new bids at the January board meeting.
The boards and grounds committee also met on Dec. 10 to review the schematic plans for the upcoming construction projects at Morton, Sandoz and Bryan Elementary.
The school board chose to approve the 2022-2023 district calendar.
Hakonson said the calendar was put together with the input of administrators, the Lexington Education Association calendar committee and the board calendar committee members Larry Steinberger and Cindy Benjamin.
The calendar is similar to prior years, except there are five voluntary professional development days for staff and are spread throughout the school year, instead of all being held the week prior to the start of school.
Fall, winter and Easter breaks are a day longer for families due to the staff development day change. Three cancellation days have once again been built in for snow days or other unanticipated events.
Staff is scheduled for 185 standard contract days, plus the voluntary professional development days, if they choose to participate. Students are scheduled for 176 days.
Some key dates from the 2022-2023 school year calendar:
- Aug. 10: PreK first, second, third, fifth, seventh, eight, freshman and seniors start.
- Aug 11: PreK, second, fourth, sixth, sophomores and juniors start.
- Aug. 12: First full day for all students.
- Oct. 19: Parent teacher conferences 4 – 8 p.m.
- Oct. 20: Parent teacher conferences 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Nov. 24-25: No School
- Dec. 22, 2021 – Jan. 3, 2022: No School, Christmas Break
- Feb. 15: Parent Teacher conferences 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Feb. 16: Parent Teacher conferences 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- March 9-10: No School
- April 6-11: No School
- May 14: Graduation Day
- May 24: Students last day
- June 5: Summer School Starts, PreK-12
The board considered approval of new policies regarding extra duty, extended contract payments, public participation at board meetings, compulsory attendance and excessive absenteeism, curriculum development, teaching controversial issues and multicultural education.
Hakonson said the changes were recommended by KSB School Law and the district subscribes to their policy service. The board policy committee members reviewed the policies as well. The board approved the changes.
The board held a public hearing for comment on the District’s American Civics curriculum; Hakonson said this is a statutory requirement. The board also received a presentation regarding the curriculum.
Looking at hiring recommendations, the board approved Taylor Haight for a teacher replacement contract for an elementary special education teacher. Haight is replacing a teacher who is out on leave as long as necessary up to the end of the current school year.
The board also approved hiring Tiffany Loeffelholz as a Morton Elementary teacher; she is taking the place of three para-educators who have recently quit at Morton. She will help teach the reading program, among other assignments.
During the comment period, Hakonson congratulated the Unified Bowling Team that qualified for state. Team members are Morgan Bailey, McKinna Moats, Gabe Fees, Taya Berry and Kenneth Garcia.
The repair of the charter bus has been approved by insurance, Hakonson said, it will likely be several weeks before it is back in service in the district.
The newly purchased bus was coming back to Lexington with the volleyball team on board, when a loose tire came across the median and struck the bus near Aurora earlier this year. The tire hit the front fender and caused some damage.