Lexington school board discusses possible uses of federal COVID-19 relief funds

LEXINGTON — Lexington Public Schools will receive several rounds of federal COVID-19 relief funds and board members reviewed the ways they could possibly be used across the district.

Superintendent John Hakonson said the district is exploring the uses for the $3.6 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER) funds. This is a second round of funds and need to be applied for by April 30 and spent by September 2023.

There will also be a third round of ESSER funds that will likely be around $6 million. These will need to be spent by 2024, if acquired.

Hakonson said some possible uses for the ESSAR II funds include curriculum and technology purchases, adding instruction and professional development days to the calendar over the next three to four years, for mental health, high quality instruction, etc. Buses could also be purchased with larger seating capacity and virus-killing ionizers.

Other uses include small construction projects that could spread out the density of some of their buildings. Hakonson told board members with the window in which the funds need to be spent, using the funds for large construction projects does not look feasible.