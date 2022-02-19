Lexington school board approves returning donated funds to Pierce Public Schools as memorial fund for students who died in a house fire

LEXINGTON — ‘One good turn deserves another.’

On Dec. 18, 2021 a Lexington charter bus that had transported the girls wrestling team to Pierce Public School for a tournament caught fire and was a total loss, including some of the students personal possessions.

Upon hearing the news, Pierce spectators at the tournament passed the proverbial hat around the room and raised $1,007.50 to help the Lexington students cover the cost of their lost items. The money was formally accepted by the Lexington school board.

However, the districts insurance company reimbursed the students for their lost items.

On Jan. 29, 2022 a house fire occurred in Pierce that killed three children, Alexander, 17, Candace, 15, and Andrew Clausen, 12. They were members of the same family and students of Pierce Public School.

Lexington Superintendent John Hakonson said in light of this tragedy, the district feels it is only right to return the donated funds to the Pierce community to be used as a memorial fund for the three children.

The board, during their meeting on Monday, Feb. 14, formally approved the motion to return the donations for a memorial fund.

Later in the meeting, board member Travis Maloley said he offered his prayers for the Pierce community and said they want to return the favor their community had done for Lexington. He noted that is what Nebraska does.

Looking at other agenda items, the board approved a district wide dismissal on April 22, the day of the Bader track meet.

Hakonson said usually it is only the high school that is dismissed early to free up parking for the meet. However, this year it is anticipated that there will be a large amount of elementary language arts material that needs to be distributed to teachers.

Therefore the district will dismiss district wide and teachers will assist with the track meet, help with the curriculum distribution or perform any other principal assigned duties. Students will be offered a sack lunch before they leave.

There were also a number of purchases the board made during their meeting.

The board approved the purchase of intercom systems for Bryan and Pershing Elementary from Electronic Systems in the amount of $41,072.00.

Hakonson said the current systems are old and have not been functioning properly. Both principals noted the safety hazard and security issue caused if the systems are not working consistently. Repairs have been attempted but the time has come to replace the systems.

The next items were the purchase of curriculum materials.

The first was personal finance materials for a new LHS finance course mandated by the Nebraska Financial Literacy Act, recently made law. Materials were purchased from Ramsey Education in the amount of $15,649.98.

Next, was LHS geography materials, Hakonson noted geography has recently returned to the high school level after being taught at the middle school for the past several years. Sophomores will now take the class.

He also noted high school social studies materials are “up” this year in the curriculum cycle. The $27,516.04 purchase from Cengage Learning includes geography texts with digital access for six years.

Also purchased were PK-5 math materials, Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Director Julie Myers said new math standards are expected next year which the district will review at that time to determine if we continue with their current materials.

The board approved the purchase from Great Minds PBC for $57,877.40.

The last curriculum purchase was for English and Spanish K-5 language arts materials from Amplify for $419,875.84. This is a six-year subscription for print and digital formats.

There were also technology purchases made, the first was 337 various Apple computers for $323,763.00 using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) III funds.

The computers include 300 Airs for teachers and designated staff, 25 Pros for technology staff, high school band and administrators and 27 iMacs for administrative assistants.

Also purchased were 400 computer adapters, needed to connect computers, from Connection for $17,528.00.

Classroom projectors were also up for purchase, Hakonson said many of the current projectors are aging and need to be replaced. There is a statue in place that ensures projectors are in use every day, so it’s important that they are working.

The board approved buying 75 projectors from CDW-G for $38,925.00, the least expensive of two quotes received.

During the legislative and finance section, the board approved the 2022-2023 negotiated agreement with the Lexington Education Association, reflecting a 3.5 percent total package increase. The LEA recently approved the agreement during their prior meeting.

Also approved was a 2022-2023 contract and cooperative program agreement with ESU 10 for special education services. They provide special services in audiology, deaf education, vision and supplemental supervision for Lexington students in need of the service.

In the policy and transportation section the board approved an out-of-state travel request for the LHS jazz band to attend the Greely, Colo., Jazz Festival from April 20-23.

There was another transportation request for community service needs. Hakonson said the district is requesting the use of two school buses and drivers to take students and their families to a free dental day in Omaha on either July 15 or 16.

It was noted the dental service benefits both the needs of the students and their parents who are without insurance. The board approved the request.

The board approved the resignations of Roaxanne Bellamy, Pershing 5th grade teacher; Janet Bendler, Bryan media specialist; Mary Chrisman, school psychologist; Malarie Graham, Pershing 4th grade teacher, Amanda Carter, LMS science teacher; Patti McGuire, LMS information technology teacher; Emma O’Brien, school psychologist, Joshua O’Brien, LHS social studies teacher and Kathryn Peterson, LHS special education teacher.

Hiring recommendations and contract extensions included Josey Blessin, school psychologist intern who will replace O’Brien, Amberlyn Cullers, Pershing 4th grade; Emma Krysl, LHS family and consumer science teacher and Mariah Neill, elementary special education teacher.

It was also noted LHS teacher Mark Burson will be replacing Kristi Jergensen as Technology Director in July.

During the superintendent comments, congratulations were in order for multiple students on their athletic accomplishments during the winter.

Twelve LHS powerlifters qualified for Nationals at the Capitol City Clash held on January 15, a USAPL National Qualifying meet. Nationals will be held in Lombard (Chicago), Illinois, on March 25-26. Congratulations to these 12 students and their coaches! Qualifiers are Sarahi Giron, Leticia Virgilio, Megan Dang, Yasmin Monroy, Brooke Draskovic, Kevin Parada, Angel Perez, Logan Dowling, Morgan Bailey, Cesar Chavez, Cesar Garcia & Gabriel Alvarez.

Congratulations to the LHS girls bowling team for finishing as district champs and qualifying for state! Taya Berry, Cordelia Harbison, McKenna Moats, and Daisy Gomez all qualified individually. Also, congrats to the LHS boys bowling team for finishing runner-up in districts. Two boys, Alex Gomez and Ethan Mins, individually qualified for state.

Congratulations to the LHS Cheer Team for placing first in the nontumbling/nonbuilding and gameday categories at the LHS Cheer and Dance Competition on January 29.

Congratulations to the five LHS girls wrestlers who are first in school history to qualify for the girls state wrestling tournament. They are freshman Andrea Melendez; sophomore Sara Anaya; and juniors Elsa Garcia, Karen Santoyo, and Fransisca Walsh (District champ).

Congratulations to LHS wrestlers Daylen Naylor, Davin Naylor, Cesar Cano, and Jackson Konrad for qualifying for the state wrestling tournament at districts on Saturday!

Congratulations to the LHS girls powerlifting team for winning and to the boys team for finishing runner-up at the Omaha Creighton Prep All Class RAW State Powerlifting Meet this past Saturday. Individual champions include Crystal Serrano, Yenifer Lopez, Emilee Martinez, McKinna Moats, and Brooke Draskovic.

LHS coaches also received allocates, Sam Jilka was selected by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association as the Nebraska cross-country coach of the year, and Amber Burson was selected by the National High School Strength and Conditioning Association as the 2022 Region 6 Coach of the Year.

Hakonson offered a thank you to Roxanne Bellamy, Jan Bendler and Patti McGuire for their many years of service to the district and LPS students, noting they will be greatly missed. There will be a retirement party at the end of the year in their honor.

Lexington alumnus and professional artist Craig Pursley will be coming in April to work with Cole Brockmoller and his advanced art students on a Minuteman wall mural just inside the LHS west entrance. It should be a great opportunity for our students.

Another Lexington alumnus and professional filmmaker Chuck Fairbanks is doing a documentary on this year's, and LHS's first ever, girls wrestling team.