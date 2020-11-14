Lexington school board approves remodel of Majestic Theatre concessions area

LEXINGTON — The Majestic Theatre will get its concession area remodeled after a proposal was approved by the Lexington school board on Monday evening.
The Lexington Public Schools district is the owner of the Majestic Theatre, it was purchased in 2012 to provide students a hands-on learning opportunity. They were involved in the demolition and remodeling of the theatre interior. The theatre re-opened its doors in 2015, after being shut down since 2009.
The theatre has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, discussions about re-opening were put forward in August, but the board made the decision to not re-open at that time.
With the theatre closed and no re-opening date in site, the time for renovations seems perfect. Amy Pepplitsch, representing the Majestic Theatre board, came before the school board to discuss the scope of the remodel.
She said when the theatre first opened five years ago, they didn’t anticipate the amount of people who would visit. To handle the flow of people better, the front area of the theater will be renovated, particularly the concessions stand.
Pepplitsch said the ticket booth will be eliminated, along with the office space near the front entrance, the concessions stand will be extended and equipment will be added and upgraded. The plan is to handle tickets and concessions all in one place.
Lacy Construction, based in Grand Island, presented a proposal for the remodel, which would cost $24,973.00. Pepplitsch said the theatre has the funds available and they feel like they are using these funds appropriately.
Pepplitsch said with the ongoing pandemic, it’s hard to tell when the theater will be reopened and they are taking this time to do the renovations.
The school board members approved the proposal, as well as an agreement with the Lexington Community Foundation, which holds the funds, for payment.
During the citizen comments, Tara Tomasek, teacher at the Early Learning Academy and speaking on behalf of the Lexington Education Association members, shared some thoughts about how this unusual school year has been going.
Tomasek said a point of celebration is that school is still in session and there have been no major outbreaks. She said the mask requirement is working and that teachers and school leadership are on the same page.
Superintendent John Hakonson cited a recent report from the Two Rivers Public Health Department, which stated that children are the safest at school at this time, due to the precautions which have been put in place.
Another proposal the board considered was the replacement of the Lexington Middle School auditorium sound board.
Technology Director Kristi Jergensen said the current board is 20 years old and is beginning to show its age, it also takes up a large footprint in the back of the auditorium.
With the lack of events being held in the space due to the pandemic, it seems like the opportune time to make the switch.
The proposal is from Yandas for a Soundcraft sound board and accompanying electricals and wiring. The total cost is $10,244.00. The board approved the proposal.
The last item up for discussion was the memorandum of understanding with the City of Lexington concerning the employment of school resource officers, SROs.
Hakonson said a statue has recently been passed which more clearly defined the responsibilities of school administrators and the SROs, which added around 12 more pages to the MOU. The SROs and school principals also recently broth took 20 hours of training, which covered different bylaws, mental health, and de-escalations, etc.
Lexington Police Department Chief Tracy Wolf said Kareem McDougall and Luke Pinkelman would continue to serve as the SROs for the district. The board approved the MOU.
During the superintendent report, Hakonson said the new directed health measures, introduced by Governor Pete Ricketts on Monday, limited indoor capacity to 25 percent rated occupancy and only household spectators will be allowed at extracurricular activities.
Another item in the DHMs was allowing school board members to attend board meetings remotely if they are isolated or quarantined due to COVID-19, Hakonson said.
The boys and girls cross-country teams both qualified for state and the boys team, who was rated 9th going in, placed second for the fourth year in a row. Hakonson offered his congratulations to both teams.
Lexington High School now has more duel credit classes to offer students who wish to get their general education classes out of the way before attending Central Community College, the University of Nebraska at Kearney or Nebraska Wesleyan.
The classes which are taught by qualified Lexington teachers range from $45 to $60 a year, a far cry from the tuition fees charged by the colleges. Other classes do cost between $200-300, as they are taught off campus and not by Lexington teachers.
Hakonson said the Smart Tag student tracking is now operational on all district buses and has already proven useful. The system tracks the buses’ route, as well when students board and disembark.
Free Kinsa thermometers will be distributed to all the families in the district next week. Hakonson said these can be connected via Bluetooh and can track student’s temperature changes. With parental approval, the district can also collect anonymous temperature data to monitor if there could be a potential outbreak.
There have been some revisions to the school calendar, on Wednesday Nov. 25, there will be no school for students but staff will work until a 1:30 p.m. release. This was done so to give teachers some extra time to work and catch up.
On Friday, Feb. 5, there will be a noon student dismissal, while a grab and go lunch will be offered. This was changed because Lexington was asked to host sub-district wrestling matches.
The board also received the 2019-2020 financial audit from Kyle Overturf, with Almquist, Maltzahn, Galloway & Luth PC.
To put it briefly, the COVID-19 pandemic has shaken things up and the district’s audit report showed some of the effects.
Overturf said there had been a 43 percent increase in the operations and general fund, reflective of the funds injected by the CARES Act and the state. There was also an increase in costs related to COVID-19 expenditures.
It was noted, by Overturf, that around two thirds of the district’s total funding comes from state aid, rather than property taxes. While the district is not as beholden to the property tax issue, fluctuations in state aid do have more noted effects.
Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Director Julie Myer presented an update on student performance data to the board as well.
