Lexington school board approves remodel of Majestic Theatre concessions area

LEXINGTON — The Majestic Theatre will get its concession area remodeled after a proposal was approved by the Lexington school board on Monday evening.

The Lexington Public Schools district is the owner of the Majestic Theatre, it was purchased in 2012 to provide students a hands-on learning opportunity. They were involved in the demolition and remodeling of the theatre interior. The theatre re-opened its doors in 2015, after being shut down since 2009.

The theatre has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, discussions about re-opening were put forward in August, but the board made the decision to not re-open at that time.

With the theatre closed and no re-opening date in site, the time for renovations seems perfect. Amy Pepplitsch, representing the Majestic Theatre board, came before the school board to discuss the scope of the remodel.

She said when the theatre first opened five years ago, they didn’t anticipate the amount of people who would visit. To handle the flow of people better, the front area of the theater will be renovated, particularly the concessions stand.