Lexington school board approves contract for installing field turf at Ray Ehlers Stadium

LEXINGTON — After some searching, the Lexington Public Schools approved a contract and general conditions for installing field turf at Ray Ehlers Stadium.

The board had announced its intentions to add synthetic turf at the high school football field in September 2021.

Superintendent John Hakonson said in September that he had spoken with the coaches and directors of different activities and they are all behind the change from natural grass to synthetic turf.

He noted the funds for the projects would come out of the district’s depreciation fund, as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER) will be used elsewhere in the district.

In December, the board rejected the sole bid they received, $1,315,000.00, as it exceeded the district’s budget for the project. At the start of 2022, the board approved engineering and bidding service contract to allow the bid to be seen by more contractors so the district could receive more competitive bids.

During the meeting on Monday, March 21, which was pushed back a week from its normal time to receive the field turf bid, the board approved an agreement and conditions with Nemaha Sports Construction for the installation of the turf for $1,103,414.00.

Hakonson said this bid was the lowest received; work will begin in May and is to be completed before the 2022 fall football season.

Other purchases the board made included secondary physics and physical science materials from CPO for $49,995.03. These will be purchased with ESSER funds, Hakonson said and these materials were on the curriculum replacement cycle to keep high school science up to date.

During the report section, Sandoz teacher Lori Pflaster gave a special education update and Student Therapy and Resource Services (STARS) teacher presentation.

Pflaster said her STARS class at Sandoz works on curriculum/instructional therapy, sensory integration, functional learning/life skills, inclusion in general classes and involvement in the community.

Student Services Director Angie Kovarik also gave an update on social-emotional and mental health progress.

She noted eight competencies staff is working on with the students:

Self-Awareness: A child’s realistic understanding of her/his strengths and limitations and consistent desire for improvement.

Self-Management: A child’s success in controlling his or her emotions and behaviors, to complete a task or succeed in a new or challenging situation.

Social-Awareness: A child’s capacity to interact with others in a way that shows respect for their ideas and behaviors, recognizes her/his impact on them, and uses cooperation and tolerance in social situations.

Relationship Skills: A child’s consistent performance of socially acceptable actions that promote and maintain positive connections with others.

Goal-Directed Behavior: A child’s initiation of, and persistence in completing tasks of varying difficulty.

Personal Responsibility: A child’s tendency to be careful and reliable in her/his actions and in contributing to group efforts.

Decision-Making: A child’s approach to problem solving that involves learning from others and her/his own previous experiences, using her/his values to guide her/his action, and accepting responsibility for their decisions.

Optimistic Thinking: A child’s attitude of confidence, hopefulness, and positive thinking regarding themselves and their life situations in the past, present, and future.

Kovarik said staff has identified personal responsibility as being an area that needs cultivating.

She also noted the 45 days the district lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic showed the need for better support for student’s social/emotional and mental health. Academics also took a hit due to the lost class time.

Also purchased were hotspot internet subscriptions from Kajeet for $15,738.15, this is also an ESSER expenditure.

Hakonson said the district owns 100 hotspots for students to use to access the internet from home in the event they do not have home internet service. The purchase was to renew the subscription for internet access to these devices.

In the finance section, the board approved a contract with ESU 7 for orientation and mobility special education services for 2022-2023. Student Services Director Angie Kovarik said a visually impaired student in the district is in need of this service and ESU 7, in Columbus, is the closest service provider.

Several route “yellow” buses were also purchased from Truck Center Companies (Thomas) for $339,430.00.

The buses included a 30 passenger bus with a wheel chair lift, a 36 passenger bus and two 16 passenger buses.

The board also approved an initial placement pay schedule for classified staff for the 2022-2023 school year.

Hakonson noted the schedule was simplified and updated to reflect a $1.50 hourly rate increase in the minimum pay for all newly hired classified employees.

He said the increase is necessary to better compete with other local employers who have also recently raised their pay rates. Classified employees make up 44 percent of the district’s 509 member workforce.

The board also approved changes to policies concerning terms of employment for classified staff (4040) and tuition reimbursements for higher education (4049).

Hakonson said the 4040 change reflects an increase in sick leave for building administrative assistants, paraprofessionals, sign-language interpreters and site coordinators to 10 sick days per year.

He noted in some cases paraprofessionals have found themselves having used up all of their sick leave days before the Christmas break.

The 4049 change expands tuition reimbursement eligibility to assist newly hired teachers who are deficient in coursework to secure an initial Nebraska teaching certificate with a clearing endorsement for their position.

The board approved the resignations of Liliana Arrieta, Bryan Kindergarten Spanish teacher; Sheri Baldwin, Morton 1st grade teacher; Claudia Cabarcas, Bryan 2nd grade teacher; Kelsey Driscoll, Bryan special education teacher; Samantha Hammond, LHS physical education teacher; Kristie Leibhart, Pershing 4th grade teacher; Kim Ramirez, LHS Spanish teacher; Miriam Ramirez, LHS English teacher; Chelsea Schlecht, LHS special education teacher; Destiny McVay-Schultz, Sandoz grades 2-3 grade intervention teacher; Terry Sullivan, Morton Elementary counselor and Connor Williams, Pershing instructional coach.

Hakonson noted congratulations and well wishes for elementary staff members Sheri Baldwin, Kristie Leibhart, and Terry Sullivan who are all retiring. He said they will be missed and leave large shoes to fill.

The board approved hiring, Josue Ayala, LHS social studies teacher; Bailey Bollwitt, Pershing 4th grade teacher; Caitlin Boryca, Speech-language pathologist; Kristine Einspahr, school psychologist; Taylor Haight, Bryan special education teacher; Dana Johnson, LHS physical education teacher; Mariah Neill, Elementary special education teacher; Shelby Nichols, Pershing 5th grade teacher; Kristin Nieto, LHS family and consumer science teacher; Derek Persson, LMS special education teacher and Jenna Van Haute, speech-language pathologist.

Hakonson said, “Progress continues to be made in filling teacher openings for the 2022-2023 school year. We have a fairly large number of retirees this year. The state and nationally recognized labor shortage among all employment classes is certainly witnessed in our district and region.”

During the superintendent comment period Hakonson congratulated the following teams on their success:

LHS cheer team for finishing runner-up in the non-tumbling and game day categories at the state competition held from February 17-19.

Girls LHS Powerlifting Team for finishing the season as state champions at the state competition held at Midland University on February 27. Individual champions included Alexsander Andres, Crystal Serrano, Emilee Martinez, and McKinna Moats.

LHS State Speech Qualifiers Diego Orellano, Kelly Cabarcas, Yasmin Monroy, and Hideya Mohammed.

Hakonson thanked Bo Berry and Carlos Pano for their trips to Nashville and Fort Worth, respectively, to retrieve the repaired charter bus and drop off the loaner.

The district also enrolled their first Afghan refugee this month and Hakonson said they understand more could be coming. He said they will possibly meet with Tyson and others may be necessary if several more families start arriving and Tyson has been contacted about that possibility.

The board entered executive session to discuss the superintendent's contract and classified and administrator compensation at 8:03 p.m. After the session was ended at 8:25 p.m., the board approved compensation for LPS employees as follows: $1.50 hourly rate increase for hourly support staff and a 3.5 percent total package increase for salaried support staff, administrators, directors, and the superintendent.

Hakonson’s superintendent contract will be approved at the April 11 meeting due to a notice error, the meeting will be at the city council chambers at 7 p.m.