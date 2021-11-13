Lexington school board approves amendment to construction projects at Morton, Sandoz and Bryan

At Bryan, Hakonson said the addition will include three regular sized classrooms, including art, counseling and a flex room. The goal was to have these subjects taught in their own specific rooms.

The board also received the 2020-2021 financial audit from the district’s auditor, Almquist, Maltzahn, Galloway & Luth.

Hakonson said a clean audit was delivered with only a few minor items that needed to be corrected. He said they finished the fiscal year in the black but did note receipt wise they were slightly down and will need to be offset in costs this year, but it was nothing concerning from his viewpoint.

The board approved the purchase of Microsoft sever systems licenses from JournyEd in the amount of $10,218.28. Hakonson said this was a necessary upgrade to their Microsoft licensing and it is required to run base systems like their payroll software, PowerSchool, domain controllers, etc.

Also approved was the purchase of 15 desktop computers for student use from CDW-G for $24,583.53, Hakonson said ESSER III funds would be used for this purchase.

