Lexington school board approves amendment to construction projects at Morton, Sandoz and Bryan

LEXINGTON — An amendment to identify architect’s fees for construction projects at Morton, Sandoz and Bryan Elementary were approved by the Lexington school board during their meeting on Monday, Nov. 8.
Superintendent John Hakonson said Lexington Public School’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) III grant was recently approved by the Nebraska Department of Education. The district will be proceeding with their spending plan that was approved by the board in September
Now that the grant has been approved, an amendment identifying BVH Architecture architect fees was presented to the board. The fees were undefined until the scope of work was determined for the ESSER III construction projects.
The scope of work has been determined to include additions at Morton Elementary, Sandoz Elementary and Bryan Elementary. Work on Lexington High School and Pershing Elementary were removed.
Hakonson said at Morton they plan to add new four classrooms to bring in classes that are currently held in modular buildings.
At Sandoz, they plan to expand special education offerings by adding three rooms, including a launderette and kitchen, to help teach students life skills. Hakonson said students kindergarten through fifth grade could qualify for this, depending on their specific circumstances.
At Bryan, Hakonson said the addition will include three regular sized classrooms, including art, counseling and a flex room. The goal was to have these subjects taught in their own specific rooms.
The board also received the 2020-2021 financial audit from the district’s auditor, Almquist, Maltzahn, Galloway & Luth.
Hakonson said a clean audit was delivered with only a few minor items that needed to be corrected. He said they finished the fiscal year in the black but did note receipt wise they were slightly down and will need to be offset in costs this year, but it was nothing concerning from his viewpoint.
The board approved the purchase of Microsoft sever systems licenses from JournyEd in the amount of $10,218.28. Hakonson said this was a necessary upgrade to their Microsoft licensing and it is required to run base systems like their payroll software, PowerSchool, domain controllers, etc.
Also approved was the purchase of 15 desktop computers for student use from CDW-G for $24,583.53, Hakonson said ESSER III funds would be used for this purchase.
An out-of-state travel request from the Lexington Powerlifting team was presented, the team plans to attend the National High School Powerlifting competition in Lombard, Ill., from March 22-27, 2022 in the event students qualify.
Hakonson said this request has been approved by the board in past years and fundraising activities cover all student expenses, except for travel, which the district provides. The board approved the request.
The board approved the resignation of Taylor Haight, Pershing special education teacher.
During reports and comments, Hakonson had several updates for the board. The first was LHS dual credit offerings.
He said offerings have expanded over time and have high participation rates. All classes, except for Spanish, are offered through Central Community College. For classes taught by LHS staff through CCC, the students are charged $15 per hour.
Hakonson highlighted success had by the Lexington fall extracurricular activities:
- LHS boys and girls cross-country teams qualified for the state cross-country meet, the boys finished as Class B state champs, and the girls finished 6th in state.
- LHS journalism students won a Cornhusker award for the 2021 Yearbook.
- LHS volleyball team made the district finals
- LHS football team made the first round of state playoffs.
- The LHS boys tennis team finished 6th in state with two doubles divisions finishing 4th and 6th, respectively.
- LHS girls golf team had a very good season despite not qualifying for state.
- LHS student Rachael Kearney made all-state chorus.
- LHS band earned all superiors at its marching competitions including the state competition in Kearney.
- The LMS boys’ cross-country team was also a state champion in both open and elite divisions.
COVID-19 vaccines are now available for children aged 5-11 years old and can be provided by Lexington Regional Health Center and possibly other local health care providers. The first doses at LRHC were administered on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The LHS counselors were thanked for putting on another successful LHS senior seminar that included visits to local employers and practice interviews.
Parent turnout to October parent-teacher conferences was highlighted, the overall percentage of parent’s attending district wide was 73.4 percent. For second grade parents, 92 percent attended, 94 percent of third grade parents, 85 percent of fourth grade parents, 84 percent of eighth grade parents and 82 percent of seventh grade parents.
Hakonson noted work has begun on the 2022-2023 district calendar and it should be completed for consideration at the December board meeting.
The board then entered executive session for the purpose of discussing collective bargaining with the Lexington Education Association for the 2022-2023 school year. No action was taken after the session was ended.