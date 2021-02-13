Lexington school board approves 2021-2022 district calendar

LEXINGTON — The Lexington school board approved the district’s calendar for the 2021-2022 school year after review by the administrators, Lexington Education Association and the board calendar committee.
The school year will include 178 days for students and 187 staff days. The start of school will be staggered for the student body, Superintendent John Hakonson told the board.
On Aug. 11 preschool, first, third, fifth, seventh, eighth grades and juniors and seniors will report, while the following day, preschool, kindergarten, second, fourth, sixth graders and freshman and sophomores will report.
First semester parent teacher conferences will take place on Oct. 20 and 21. The second semester parent teacher conferences will take place on Feb. 16 and Feb. 17.
Christmas break will start on Dec. 23, 2021 and end on Jan. 4, 2022.
There was one extra day taken away from Christmas break and moved to the Easter break in the spring. Easter break will start on April 14 and will last until April 18, the extra day off on the Monday will allow for families who are traveling extra time to return home, Hakonson said.
In May, graduation will take place on Sunday, May 15 and school will end for the rest of the student body on May 19. Hakonson said the calendar will be shortened by two days if there are no snow days and by one if there is one snow day taken.
The full 2021-2022 school calendar can be viewed on the districts website.
A public hearing was held to receive comment on the social studies materials recommended for grades four and six through eight.
Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Director Julie Myers told the board the fourth grade materials selected were an updated edition of what was already being used and the material for the sixth, seventh and eighth grades are thought to most closely align with state guidelines.
For the fourth grade materials, the board approved purchase from Gibbs Smith Education in the amount of $12,587.98 and for the 6th – 8th graders, a purchase from TCI in the amount of $55,976.00 was approved. Hakonson said the funds will come out of the depreciation fund.
The board also approved purchase of new 125 football jerseys and pants for the Lexington Middle School. Hakonson said the current jerseys and pants are at least 15 years old and are set to be replaced according to the district’s uniform replacement cycle.
There were three proposals received, but the offer from Lou’s Sporting Goods was accepted, the uniforms are reversible and board members voiced their approval of the uniforms stating they looked, “sharp.”
The 2019-2020 district report card was also presented, per Rule 10 accreditation. Some of the data points were missing due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
During reports and comments Sandoz Principal Barry McFarland said Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley was set to visit the school on Tuesday.
Myers told the board the English Learner students would begin English Language Proficiency Assessment this week and would be testing over the next eight weeks.
During the superintendent report, Hakonson said the vaccination of district staff has slowed down since more people were made eligible for Phase 1B. He said Lexington Regional Health Center has not been receiving a large number of doses and it may be 10 or more weeks before everyone can get their two doses.
Congratulations were in order for both the Lexington High School girls and boys bowling teams making it to state. Daisy Gomez placed fifth, while Taya Berry placed eighth.
Also, four girls were qualifiers for state wrestling, they included, Karen Santoyo, Korah Ellis, Frankie Walsh and Kytzia Hernandez. Ellis medaled with a fifth place finish.
More congratulations were due for Athletic Director Phil Truax, who was awarded NSIAAA District IV
Athletic Director of the Year and Al Shirley was awarded Assistant Athletic Director of the Year.
During board member comments Larry Steinberger credited the teachers of the district for putting forth the effort to teach children in person, even during these trying times of the pandemic. “We have a really good faculty,” he said.