Lexington school board approves 2021-2022 district calendar

LEXINGTON — The Lexington school board approved the district’s calendar for the 2021-2022 school year after review by the administrators, Lexington Education Association and the board calendar committee.

The school year will include 178 days for students and 187 staff days. The start of school will be staggered for the student body, Superintendent John Hakonson told the board.

On Aug. 11 preschool, first, third, fifth, seventh, eighth grades and juniors and seniors will report, while the following day, preschool, kindergarten, second, fourth, sixth graders and freshman and sophomores will report.

First semester parent teacher conferences will take place on Oct. 20 and 21. The second semester parent teacher conferences will take place on Feb. 16 and Feb. 17.

Christmas break will start on Dec. 23, 2021 and end on Jan. 4, 2022.

There was one extra day taken away from Christmas break and moved to the Easter break in the spring. Easter break will start on April 14 and will last until April 18, the extra day off on the Monday will allow for families who are traveling extra time to return home, Hakonson said.