Lexington’s weekly food distribution to end on May 6, over $3 million in food has been distributed since last year

LEXINGTON — After a year, the weekly food distribution coordinated by the Lexington Community Foundation and Orthmans Manufacturing will be coming to a close on May 6.
The monumental effort got started last year as a way to help Lexington residents through the pandemic and to address unmet food needs, according to LCF Executive Director Jackie Berke.
She said they were able to distribute each week, without a gap, for the past year, more than $3 million in food has been handed out to local residents.
The last distribution dates include, April 8, April 15, April 22, April 29 and May 6. Food quantities and varieties will vary from week to week based on food availability.
For those with continued food needs, Lexington Public School will continue to coordinate the mobile food pantry on the first Thursday of each month. The
site of these distributions is still being determined.
Berke mentioned several groups and people that help make the weekly distribution possible. Orthman Manufacturing was the primary partner with the LCF and she said it was the insight of their leadership that brought the effort to where it is today.
St. Ann’s Catholic Church offered the use of the Parish Center since the beginning. The original four to six week use agreement has turned into a year of hosting the distribution. After the distribution ends, the tent in the parking lot of the Parish Center will be taken down, but it has become a familiar site to anyone traveling on Taft St.
The City of Lexington has helped offload food boxes from trucks and officers with the Lexington Police Department have been on site since the start, coordinating the traffic volumes that only seemed to grow each week. The traffic coordination eventually became a sophisticated two lane affair.
Berke said there was an average of 30 to 40 volunteers each week and they showed up in any conditions, from the heat and humidity of July 2020 to the frigid cold of February 2021, there were always people showing up to help.
Lexington Public Schools also allowed students to help participate in the distribution, Berke said.
Plum Creek Market Place helped by ordering large quantities of food to help fill the gaps in distribution between the CARES Act and USDA programs. Tyson also donated truckloads of chicken and provided multiple volunteers toward the effort.
There were multiple programs and funders that helped make the distribution possible, they included USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program; Community CARES; CashWa Distributing; Nebraska DHHS; Food Bank for the Heartland; Hot Meals USA; Peter Kiewit Foundation; Nebraska Children and Families Foundation and multiple private donors.
“It has been a pleasure to work with so many organizations and people for the greater good of Lexington,” Berke said.