Lexington’s weekly food distribution to end on May 6, over $3 million in food has been distributed since last year

LEXINGTON — After a year, the weekly food distribution coordinated by the Lexington Community Foundation and Orthmans Manufacturing will be coming to a close on May 6.

The monumental effort got started last year as a way to help Lexington residents through the pandemic and to address unmet food needs, according to LCF Executive Director Jackie Berke.

She said they were able to distribute each week, without a gap, for the past year, more than $3 million in food has been handed out to local residents.

The last distribution dates include, April 8, April 15, April 22, April 29 and May 6. Food quantities and varieties will vary from week to week based on food availability.

For those with continued food needs, Lexington Public School will continue to coordinate the mobile food pantry on the first Thursday of each month. The

site of these distributions is still being determined.

Berke mentioned several groups and people that help make the weekly distribution possible. Orthman Manufacturing was the primary partner with the LCF and she said it was the insight of their leadership that brought the effort to where it is today.