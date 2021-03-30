Lexington’s Vietnam Veterans Parade sees good veteran, community turnout

LEXINGTON — The first ever Vietnam Veteran’s Parade held in Lexington saw good turnout from both local veterans and the community.

Steve Zerr, a committee member for the Lexington Vietnam Veteran Remembrance Parade, said around a dozen vehicles from the Heartland Military Museum were fired up and took part in the parade.

The call for drivers was answered by the community and Zerr said there were plenty of volunteers on hand during the parade.

Vietnam veterans from the area also showed up to participate and ride along in the vehicles.

Also taking part was the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department, Lexington Police Department, Cozad and Kearney VFW, motorcycle riders with Honor Bound, the Patriot Guard and others.

The parade started on Washington St. near Pinnacle Bank and went north to the Orthman Community YMCA where a hamburger feed was held.

The hope is for this event to grow into an annual one, as a way to honor the veterans of the Vietnam War.

The Vietnam War was fought from November 1955 to April 1975, the United States direct involvement in the conflict ended in 1973.