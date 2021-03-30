Lexington’s Vietnam Veterans Parade sees good veteran, community turnout

LEXINGTON — The first ever Vietnam Veteran’s Parade held in Lexington saw good turnout from both local veterans and the community.
Steve Zerr, a committee member for the Lexington Vietnam Veteran Remembrance Parade, said around a dozen vehicles from the Heartland Military Museum were fired up and took part in the parade.
The call for drivers was answered by the community and Zerr said there were plenty of volunteers on hand during the parade.
Vietnam veterans from the area also showed up to participate and ride along in the vehicles.
Also taking part was the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department, Lexington Police Department, Cozad and Kearney VFW, motorcycle riders with Honor Bound, the Patriot Guard and others.
The parade started on Washington St. near Pinnacle Bank and went north to the Orthman Community YMCA where a hamburger feed was held.
The hope is for this event to grow into an annual one, as a way to honor the veterans of the Vietnam War.
The Vietnam War was fought from November 1955 to April 1975, the United States direct involvement in the conflict ended in 1973.
France had held Vietnam as a colony and fought to retain its hold in the 1950s but quit the country after a fighting in the First Indochina War. Vietnam was divided into the communist north and the south, headed by a provisional government.
The United States took over financial and military support for the South Vietnamese state and began to send military advisors in growing numbers in the early 1960s. The U.S. hoped to prevent more countries from becoming communist.
In 1964, a U.S. destroyer alleged to have clashed with a with a North Vietnamese fast attack craft in the Gulf of Tonkin. In response President Lyndon B. Johnson gave broad authority to increase American military presence in Vietnam.
The conflict would escalate and drag on for nearly a decade. The U.S. military was well equipped to handle conventional warfare, but found itself stymied by guerrilla tactics of the Viet Cong and the North Vietnamese.
By the war’s end, 58,220 American soldiers had been killed, 150,000 wounded and 21,000 had been permanently disabled. The average age of a U.S. solider killed in Vietnam was 23 years old.
It is estimated there are 850,000 Vietnam veterans living today, with the youngest age group being 60 years old.