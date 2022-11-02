Lexington’s Tyson facility earns gold award from Nebraska Water Environment Association

KEARNEY — Tyson Fresh Meats Lexington location earned a gold award from the Nebraska Water Environment Association.

The Safety Awards Committee of the Nebraska Water Environment Association (NWEA) recognized 13 Nebraska facilities for excellence in accident prevention and for implementing a safety program that includes training, materials and the participation of all employees.

This year, gold, silver and bronze awards were presented to four classes of facilities: 10 plus operators, 5-9 operators, 1-4 operators and Industrial.

The Lexington Tyson facility was one of three sites that received the gold award.

Water Environment Federation Burke Award

The NWEA Safety Awards committee also presented the Water Environment Federation’s (WEF) Burke Award to the City of Norfolk WPC in the Municipal category, and to Michael Foods Inc. in the Industrial Category. Both facilities have comprehensive safety programs, leading to an impressive number of years without any recordable safety incidents.

The Burke award was established in 1982 in honor of George W. Burke, Jr., for his many years of service to both the water environment field and WEF as staff manager of technical services. Burke was instrumental in developing WEF's annual safety survey and assisting in the production of several safety training aids and promotional packets. The award recognizes municipal and/or industrial wastewater facilities for establishing and maintaining an active and effective safety program.

How to Apply

Safety award applications are available at nebwea.org. Applicants that have submitted safety award applications for three consecutive years are automatically eligible for the Burke Award.

Nebraska Water Environment Association

The Nebraska Water Environment Association has a rich history of fulfilling its “mission to be a quality organization committed to public education, training and providing leadership in water quality policy development”.

The NWEA currently has over 600 members, 19 standing committees, 4 annual meetings, 7 recognition awards, a quarterly newsletter, the web page, a Scholarship Endowment Fund, Membership Directory and annual golf outing.

The NWEA is always striving to accomplish its mission and make improvements for its members. One way recently has been the implementation of the new Operator Training program. An instructor has been hired to travel around the State providing classes on various wastewater topics.