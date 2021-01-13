Lexington’s Pizza Hut branch closes permanently

LEXINGTON — The Pizza Hut restaurant in Lexington has permanently closed its doors.

The location is listed as “permanently closed,” per its social media account and a sign reading, “This Pizza Hut location is closed,” greets anyone at the front door. The phone number for the location was also disconnected.

Joseph Unger, a spokesman for Pizza Hut, said the location is now permanently closed as its lease was set to expire.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The current owners of the property, listed as Bolinger Enterprises, Inc. and Peak Interests, LLC , of Lakewood, Colo., could not be reached for comment, as well.

Information from the Dawson County Assessor indicates the recognizable Pizza Hut building was constructed in 1974.

The Pizza Hut branch joins a list of several fast food restaurants which have either closed or relocated in Lexington.

The Wendy’s location closed, but was replaced by Runza, which opened its doors in September 2018. The local Sonic branch closed in October 2018 and the location remains empty. Burger King moved to a new location, but the former building also remains empty.