Lexington’s only child care center set to open on Monday

LEXINGTON — After several years lacking one, the Lexington community will see the opening of its first child care center on Monday.
In June 2019, Casey Madsen, the owner and director of Learning Adventures Child Care Center in Gothenburg, became interested in opening a second branch in Lexington after learning of the need for child care in the community.
Madsen has directed childcare centers in the past in Fremont and Omaha and holds a degree in elementary education from Nebraska Wesleyan University.
Madsen said her childcare center is education focused and her main goal is to raise good people with friendship skills, people skills and a quality education.
That same month, a community meeting was held to discuss the great need for child care in the community. Madsen was in attendance and so was Pastor Anne Gahn of the First United Methodist Church in Lexington.
There had been discussion in the FUMC about the possibility of using space in the building for a child care center. Gahn brought up the need for child care at a meeting of the church council in May.
Following several community meetings, the FUMC began to look more closely at what would need to be done to open a child care center in the building. Gahn and Madsen also made contact with each other, after Madsen was contacting different Lexington church’s about hosting a child care center in their spaces.
A walk-through of the church with Madsen and her assistant director, Haleigh Rangel, was quickly scheduled and both saw the potential of the space the FUMC was offering.
In July, Madsen and Rangel presented their business to the FUMC church council and spoke about the possibility of opening a child care center in the church.
The church council quickly agreed to an arrangement where the FUMC would provide the appropriate space for the center and made the necessary updates, while Learning Adventures would handle the licensing, hiring of staff, handling insurance, etc.
Rangel would be the director of the Lexington child care location. She has been the assistant director in Gothenburg for some time and ran the center on her own while Madsen was on maternity leave. She also has five years of experience working with other centers.
The FUMC secured permission from the City of Lexington to build the child care center in August, 2020.
Throughout the fall and winter of 2019, the FUMC worked to renovate the basement space, which included five rooms and two bathrooms, to make it ready for a child care center.
The original opening date was set for March 30, 2020, but the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic called for a postponement.
During the months while things were shut down, Rangel said she and the staff worked on getting the classrooms finished and setting up different centers in the rooms. She also said a number of families had to drop out of enrolling their children due to the changes the pandemic brought on, but Rangel worked to enroll other families who needed the center’s services.
Now, with the state relaxing directed health measures, the Lexington Learning Adventures site is ready to formally open on Monday, June 8, Madsen said.
At the moment the center will care for 24 children and the center will open with all these spots filled. The center currently has five staff members hired, including the director and cook, but they are still hiring for a full time and part time teacher.
Madsen opened her Gothenburg center first to see how the transition would be for the children, and said they handled it well after being at home with their families for several months.
“We are extremely excited and very ready,” Madsen said about opening the Lexington center, “We are very thankful for our families who have been supportive during this time.”
Rangel said there will be temporary policies in place, as the center is opening in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff will wear masks, children will have their temperature tested twice a day, as well as extra precautions the center has put in place.
The center is open Monday through Friday, families can drop off children at 7 a.m. each morning. The center will operate until 6 p.m., Rangel said.
“We are excited to get the learning basis and curriculum out to families,” said Rangel, “We are so excited to be open.”
