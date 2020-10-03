Lexington’s only child care center joins the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce

LEXINGTON — Lexington’s only child care center is now a official member of the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce, with a ribbon cutting making it official.

Learning Adventures Child Care Center was opened in Gothenburg by director Casey Madsen. After learning of the need for child care in Lexington, she decided to open a second center.

A partnership with the First United Methodist Church was struck and the center found room in the church’s basement classrooms.

The initial plan was to open in March 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic had something to say about that. The opening was moved to June, and the center opened with around 20 children attending, the maximum number which can be cared for at the moment with the current staffing.

“We decided to join the chamber because we want to be a bigger part of this community,” Madsen said, “We want to be an outreach for families in this community, we want to partner with providers and other businesses. The chamber is that center point that really draws us to what this place is.”

“We are so excited that Learning Adventures Child Care has opened in Lexington. Quality child care is one of the most critical needs that we have in our community,” said Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce board president Barry McFarland said, “It is great to have them serving Lexington. We wish them much success!”