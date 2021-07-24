Lexington’s Misael Gonzales to take part in Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum

Misael was nominated to attend the forum by his fourth-grade teacher, Mrs. Simpson, at Bryan Elementary. In addition to his outstanding academic grades, Misael is very passionate about biology. He dreams of becoming a biologist one day, and Misael is looking forward to getting the hands-on experience that the forum provides.

“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Misael to meet, work, and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At NYLF Pathways to STEM, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in the classroom while gaining exposure to STEM fields and concepts. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”