Lexington’s Macey Johnson wins Best of Show at McCook Community College paint-in competition

MCCOOK — Despite some weather closures Friday, 16 teams of high school artists competed in the annul McCook Community College paint-in competition at the Peter and Dolores Graff Events Center.

A team from Maywood received first place in Friday’s paint-in competition. A Wallace team was second, Medicine Valley third and McCook received honorable mention. MCC graduate Danley Walkington, judged this year’s paint-in competition with the theme “Hieroglyphics in the Modern Age.”

Also Friday the winners of the corresponding high school art show were announced and

Macey Johnson, Lexington High School was named Best of Show for her drawing, titled “TTrahrah.” More than 200 pieces were entered in this exhibition. Here are other winners announced Friday:

PAINTING: Judge’s Choice – Deney Pelster, Wallace, “Koi Pond” (watercolor painting); 1. Bailey Hidy, Hitchcock County, “Puma,” (acrylic painting); 2. Charles Barnes, Chase County “Dog” (oil painting); 3. Hayden Johnson, McCook, “Daydreaming” (oil on panel).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}