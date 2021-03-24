Lexington’s Larry Reynolds to remain on NARD executive board

LINCOLN — The voting members of the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts (NARD) Board of Directors elected new officers during their board meeting March 8, 2021.

The NARD Board consists of representation from each of the Nebraska’s 23 Natural Resources Districts (NRDs). The board meets five times throughout the year and helps guide the association and NRDs in decision making that protects lives, property and the future of Nebraska’s natural resources. The NARD Risk Pool Board governs the health insurance program for NRD employees. Since its inception in 2007, the program has held the average annual cost increases for health premium rates below 4.5 percent.

Jim Eschliman, NARD President (Ericson) Jim Eschliman from the Lower Loup NRD was elected president of the NARD Board and NARD Risk Pool Board. He has been on the boards since 2016. Eschliman has served on the Lower Loup NRD Board 16 years, is currently vice-chairman, and has served on the program and projects committee. Eschliman also serves on his local co-op board and the Cattleman’s Beef Board. After selling his dairy cows in 2018, he considers himself retired and resides near Ericson with his wife, Deb.