Lexington’s Keith Allen named as Elk’s Student of the Month

LEXINGTON — A Lexington High School student has earned the distinction of being named Elk’s Student of the Month.

Keith Allen is a senior at LHS, the son of Keith and Lorena Allen. He has attended school in Lexington since he was young, having attended Bryan Elementary.

Allen class rank is second, out of a class size of 232, he holds a 4.7 cumulative grade point average.

He has participated in multiple student activities including speech, One Act, mock trial, the LHS musical, Circle of Friends, academic decathlon, marching band, pep band, concert band, jazz band, Interact Rotary Club, National Honors Society and SPEAC.

LHS athletics Allen has been involved in include, tennis, powerlifting, track and field and boys’ soccer.

Other clubs and organizations he has been a part of are 4-H, Racies de mi Tierra (Mexican folk dancing) Refuge Christian youth group, UNL Next Chapter, the duel language program, Unifut soccer club and Youth Leadership of Dawson County.

His community service includes volunteering at the Early Learning Academy, charity work in Mexico during the summer of 2017, volunteering at the Majestic Theater, working at the 4-H Café, volunteering at Kearney Regional Hospital and several community service projects.