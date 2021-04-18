 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lexington’s Jason Tovar named as Elk’s Student of the Month
0 comments
top story

Lexington’s Jason Tovar named as Elk’s Student of the Month

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lexington’s Jason Tovar named as Elk’s Student of the Month

Jason Tovar 

LEXINGTON — A Lexington High School student has received the honor of being named Elk’s Student of the Month.

Jason Tovar is a senior at LHS, the son of Jorge and Cecilia Tovar. He has attended Lexington schools for most of his life, including Bryan Elementary and Lexington Middle School.

Tovar holds a cumulative grade point average of 4.5 and is ranked 9th out of his class of 232 students.

He has been involved in numerous school athletics, including Lexington Unifut, LHS football, wrestling and soccer. He has also been a part of student council and the L-Club.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

His community service includes helping with YMCA Youth Soccer, the St. Ann’s Parish Center, YMCA youth football, Parkview Baptist Church and the Majestic Theater.

His honors and awards include NSSA-NCPA Academic All-State, Central Conference Academic All-Conference, Lincoln Journal Star Academic All-Star and Boys Soccer Central Conference All-Conference Third Team.

He has had prior work experience with the City of Lexington on street maintenance.

“Jason is a rare type of student who combines exceptional natural ability with a willingness and eagerness to learn. Jason is able to help his peers with difficult mathematical concepts, but does do in a way that is both practical and non-condescending. Although he is aware of his natural ability in the area of mathematics, Jason in constantly challenging himself,” LHS math teacher Sandy Meyer wrote in a letter of recommendation.

Meyer continued, “Jason is a trustworthy, reliable, good-humored student and friend who supports others in and out of the classroom. He is a pleasure to have in class, and his positive attitude and belief in himself in the face of difficulty, is an immensely admirable asset.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics