Lexington’s Jason Tovar named as Elk’s Student of the Month

LEXINGTON — A Lexington High School student has received the honor of being named Elk’s Student of the Month.

Jason Tovar is a senior at LHS, the son of Jorge and Cecilia Tovar. He has attended Lexington schools for most of his life, including Bryan Elementary and Lexington Middle School.

Tovar holds a cumulative grade point average of 4.5 and is ranked 9th out of his class of 232 students.

He has been involved in numerous school athletics, including Lexington Unifut, LHS football, wrestling and soccer. He has also been a part of student council and the L-Club.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His community service includes helping with YMCA Youth Soccer, the St. Ann’s Parish Center, YMCA youth football, Parkview Baptist Church and the Majestic Theater.

His honors and awards include NSSA-NCPA Academic All-State, Central Conference Academic All-Conference, Lincoln Journal Star Academic All-Star and Boys Soccer Central Conference All-Conference Third Team.

He has had prior work experience with the City of Lexington on street maintenance.