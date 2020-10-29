Lexington’s Heartland Military Museum closes for two weeks, Veterans Day parade has been canceled

LEXINGTON — Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the region the Heartland Military Museum has been closed for two weeks and the Lexington Veteran’s Day parade has been canceled.

Starting on Thursday, Oct. 29, Heartland Military Museum will be closed for a period of two weeks, citing the rising virus cases and the Two Rivers Public Health Department increasing the area risk dial into the ‘pandemic’ level.

Due to the same concerns, Lexington’s Veterans Day parade, scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 11, has been canceled.