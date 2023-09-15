LEXINGTON — The City of Lexington recently hired Lexington native Derek Haines as the new city treasurer and utility manager.

Haines graduated from Lexington High School and furthered his education at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

At UNK, Haines graduated with a degree in business administration with an emphasis in management.

Haines has been married to his wife, Erin, for 21 years and they have one daughter, Liah, who is a sophomore in college.

For the past six years, Haines was employed by the Lexington Housing Authority as the executive director.

While at the Housing Authority, he had many fiscal responsibilities similar to those he will have in his new position within the city office.

Haines said he gained insight to governmental accounting practices and regulations. While in this position, he was able to further expand his experience.

“I am excited to take on the challenges of the Finance Director,” he said. “I look forward to working with the public, learning the specifics of the position and the many opportunities provided. I am fortunate to have a great team to work with who all will make the transition go as smoothly as possible.”