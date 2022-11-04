Lexington’s First United Methodist Church celebrating 150 years of service

Editor’s Note: This is the first of a three part series about the Lexington Methodist Church’s 150 years of service.

LEXINGTON — The First United Methodist Church in Lexington is celebrating 150 years of service this year and can trace its roots back to Plum Creek in 1872.

The FUMC is planning a special worship service on Sunday Nov. 13 at 9:45 p.m. with “Something Worth Singing About,” as the theme for the service.

While a church is made up of people, there have been several places the Methodists have worshiped and those churches have played a role in the history of the community.

From the 1877 one room church, to the larger steepled church in 1897 to the current brick church constructed in 1910. All have played host to their congregations over the years.

Methodist Beginnings

The early history of the Methodist church is closely associated with that of Plum Creek. In 1872, the only church was Catholic, having been established in 1867.

Most histories date the start of Plum Creek with the arrival of the Philadelphia Colony, 65 men and women who had set off from Pennsylvania to the western frontier. Many of those people would go on to be a part of the first Methodist church.

By the fall of 1872, Rev. Wm. J Wilson helped to organize the first Methodist Society in Plum Creek with a humble membership of 30 people. This amount of people could not support a full-time pastor and instead were served by the Circuit System.

In sparsely populated areas of the United States it always has been common for clergy in many denominations to serve more than one congregation at a time, a form of church organization sometimes called a “preaching circuit”

The pattern of organization in the Methodist Episcopal denomination and its successors worked especially well in the service of rural villages and unorganized settlements.

The Plum Creek Methodist Society joined with those from Overton and Elm Creek to form the “Overton Circuit,” and a preacher served all three points.

Their ministerial activity of the circuit riders boosted Methodism into the largest Protestant denomination at the time, the Overton Circuit continued to grow and in 10 years there were 23 groups in Dawson, northern Gosper, Furnas and Lincoln counties.

One Methodist preacher, headquartered in Plum Creek, reported that he rode 23 miles on horseback to preach. In the days of the circuit system, there were no churches; services were held in sod homes, school houses or any empty building that could be used.

Word that the preacher was coming and services were to be held was relayed from farm house to farm house; families would travel in wagons to the appointed place. Seating at these services was a luxury and during the warmer months, services were held outside.

Some early Methodist records from the area tells of some discouragement among the young preacher circuit riders, given that they were on the frontier, attempting to build up some sort of permanent congregation.

However, many local churches were to become the product of the circuit system, including Mt. Hope, Mt. Pleasant and Grace Methodist.

In 1877, Rev. J. M. Dressler secured eight lots in Block 1 in MacColl’s addition for the Plum Creek Methodists. However, they could only raise enough money to pay for four of the lots; the Ladies Sociable of the Methodists had been able to raise $50.

The first church was located near the corner of 7th and Jackson St. and the building faced north. The structure was made of wood with a steep gable roof, it featured one room. While it was a plain building, the congregation thought it satisfactory and better than meeting in private homes. This first church could hold around 100 people.

By 1881, the population of Plum Creek had become more stable and the community was taken off of the riding circuit and became a “station,” for the Methodists. There were 54 faithful members at the time this decision was made.

Growing Community, Growing Church

In 1880, the population of Plum Creek was 344, by 1885 it had quadrupled to 1,392 and the community featured a hotel, steam mill, elevator, shops, warehouses.

By this point, Plum Creek had developed something of a reputation; it was called a hard town, a cowboy town. In 1889, the movers and shakers of Plum Creek elected to change the name of the community to something more fitting for a growing town and to shake the past reputation.

They chose Lexington, to honor the site of the famous battle during the Revolutionary War.

The Methodist Church was growing too; by 1896 the congregation had grown to the point that a larger building was becoming a necessity.

The Temple family and members of the congregation, donated three lots at 9th and Grant St. It is said the community marvel at the fact the three block move of the small church building to its new location only took five days.

A sanctuary was added to the north and the new church featured two spires and a bell which would be used for many years to come. The capacity of the church was 500.

The Blymer church bell was purchased by the Hill family for $500 and the 1,000 pound bell was donated to the church.

At first, the church was lit only by kerosene lamps but after Lexington’s electric plant was built, the Methodist Church was one of the first to have electric lights.

The first night the lights were to be turned on, there was much excitement among the congregation. Then the moment came and the switch was pulled…nothing happened, no lights. While adjustments were being made the pastor called for the singing of the hymns, “Let a Little Sunshine In,” and “Brighten the Corner Where You Are.”

When the lights eventually came on, the congregation broke out singing, “When the Saints Go Marching In.” It was said it was at that moment that a Peter Olsson, one of the local preachers, was walking down the aisle. This drew smiles as he was well-thought of by the members.

In 1898, the Methodist preacher, David W. Crane, found himself in the middle of a tense town debate regarding temperance being put on the ballot in the Lexington election

At this time, Methodist churches were aligned with the temperance movement. It was believed that alcohol continued to all sorts of societal ills including murder, gambling, prostitution, crime and political corruption.

A Law and Order League was formed, including Methodists and other church goers, to make Lexington a dry community and allow no liquor licenses. The election was so tight that the vote for the mayor and treasurer was a tie.

Those who wanted to keep liquor said the current mayor could keep their post, as long as liquor was made legal. The Law and Order League would not have it. After much debate, the decision came down to the drawing of straws.

Crane wrote in his diary, “The Law and Order League members began to pray and God, who had been in the battle all through, listened.”

The Law and Order League drew the longer straws and won the day. Crane noted, “A big victory bonfire was held and great gobs of gloom hung from the countenances of the liquor dealers.”

The following morning, a large white crane was found nailed to the closed doors of the saloon, a clear shot at the Methodists who had been under the leadership of Rev. Crane during the election.

By the turn of the century, the Methodist Church was prospering and it was becoming evident that an even larger church was needed.

An article in the Clipper-Citizen from Jan. 28, 1910 tells of a Methodist revival that had been ongoing throughout the week. “There were 40 conversions and as many additions to the church membership. Rev. Gaither, the pastor of this most worthy church, has received into its membership during the past three months 81 persons, which makes the present membership 450 persons.”

Earlier, 1906, Emma Temple, a devout Methodist, was nearing the end of her life and requested that her brothers set aside $1,000 of her estate to start a building fund for a new church, setting the stage for the third Methodist Church.