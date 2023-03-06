Editor’s Note: This is the last of a two part series about the First Presbyterian Church’s 150th year history in Plum Creek and Lexington.

From the Ashes

On Jan. 14, 1931, the second Presbyterian Church and all of its contents were destroyed in a fire.

The members of the congregation were no doubt devastated by the loss of the church building that so many had contributed toward. Many of the records kept in the church were also lost.

The Odd Fellows Hall was secured to host church services after the fire and the congregation resolved to build again. A building committee was appointed soon after the fire.

The men appointed to the building committee were G. E. Stuckey, chairman; Jesse Bancroft, George Anthony, J.C. Smith, W. W. Waters and F. C. Warnemunde. The largest contribution to the church building was $10,000 given by Mrs. I. W. Olive.

On May 17, 1931, the 58th anniversary of the church, the cornerstone was laid for the present day church.

An article from the Dawson County Pioneer offered a preview of the event. A brief history of the church was offered by George Anthony while the address was offered by E. M. Steen of the First Presbyterian Church of North Platte.

Along with the placing of the corner stone, a time capsule was also placed. The items were combined with a capsule that had been placed in 1906.

The new items included a Bible, paper describing the fire and a picture of the second church, current issues of the Dawson County Pioneer and Clipper-Citizen, a brief history of the church, names of the officers of the church, names of the building committee, name of the minister, names of the presidents of all the organizations, copy of the Ladies League annual yearbook, cost of the building, list of all the subscribers to the building and a copy of the service.

The current church building was erected at the site of the second church, on 8th and Lincoln St.

A dedicatory service for the newly constructed church was held on Nov. 1, 1931 with over 700 people in attendance. The cost of construction at the time was $58,567.

A contemporary article from the time provided details about the new church. “The church is a magnificent structure both from outward appearance, as well as inside. The pipe organ is one of the best to be found between Lincoln and Denver, with its chimes and sweet tone.”

The pipe organ was built by the M.P. Moller Organ Company of Hagerstown, Md. The organ is composed of a Swell organ, a Great organ and Pedal organ. A special feature was its cathedral chimes. It cost $4,000 at the time.

“Sunday school and other activity rooms are completely outfitted to care for every phase of the church work. The tiny tots room is especially impressive with its rows of graduated chairs and midget piano,” the 1931 article reported.

“The main auditorium is capable of seating 240 people and the room at the back with chairs will seat more than 400 while the balcony will care for between 70 and 80. At the south end of the auditorium is the pulpit and choir seats,” the article stated.

The article also detailed the dedication, “J. W. Pressly of Omaha delivered the sermon at the dedicatory service, the choir of 21 voices, garbed in their black robes and white collars made an impressive picture as they marched slowly up the aisle to their position back of the pulpit. Many splendid numbers were given by the choir with the organ accompaniment.”

“Keys to the splendid new edifice were transferred to the board of trustees from the architect who erected the building. Services will be held throughout the week in dedication of this fine church,” the article noted. Tours of the church were also offered to members of the public.

Forward and Onward

A Lexington Presbyterian church history noted that “Almost immediately following the completion of the new church came the drought years of 1923-1933.” Nebraska, along with the rest of the United States, was also suffering from the Great Depression.

“During this time, Rev. P. M. Orr, the pastor, asked the Session to reduce his salary to $150 per month in order that his financial straits would be commensurate with those of the congregation,” the history noted.

As Lexington was a farming community, members of the congregation helped make ends meet and pay church pledges by selling cream, eggs, chicken and other livestock. Women canned quantities of fruits and vegetables, most of them were homegrown. Some parishioners even turned to using kerosene stoves to save electricity.

It was noted the church made slow but steady growth until 1944 when membership numbered around 510. At the congregational meeting in April 1947, the membership had grown to 715.

A church history noted that one of the notable dates in the church’s history was April 16, 1944. $12,500.00 was paid on the debt during the previous years. “The canceled mortgage was burned during a very impressive service.”

Also in 1944, the church adopted their first missionary, Mason Vaugh of Allahabad Agricultural Institute in Allahabad, India. At first the church contributed a third of his support, later raised to half.

After World War II, a chime system was installed in the church tower to honor the five young men in the church who were killed in action during the war. They included:

John Miller, May 24, 1943, in the Aleutians

Ronald Morgan, Nov. 19, 1943, in Brazil

Peter Miller, July 9, 1944

Ejnar Pedersen, Aug. 8, 1944, in France

Richard Hume, Sept. 19, 1944, in Africa

The name of the church was changed from the Plum Creek Presbyterian Church to the First Presbyterian Church of Lexington in July 1952.

In the spring of 1955, the church began hosting two worship services each Sunday morning.

In the 1950s, churches and schools were being greatly expanded to accommodate the growing population, and organized religion was in its heyday.

“On a typical Sunday morning in the period from 1955-58, almost half of all Americans were attending church, the highest percentage in U.S. history. During the 1950s, nationwide church membership grew at a faster rate than the population, from 57 percent of the U.S. population in 1950 to 63.3 percent in 1960,” stated a report by the University of Southern California.

“Due to the rapid increase in the enrollment in our Sunday school, a new educational unit was built in 1957,” a church history stated.

In 1968, the church began a radio ministry with KRVN and a community nursery school for children who could benefit from the experience. The next year the church was fully air conditioned and there was a completed refurbishing of the sanctuary.

Anniversaries

In 1973 the First Presbyterian Church celebrated its 100th anniversary. Events were held over a three day period, May 13-15.

“Give thanks for the past and praise God for the future,” was the slogan of the three-day 100th anniversary observance of the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington,” a North Platte Telegraph article stated.

“The Rev. Dr. Charlie Shedd of Jekyll Island, Ga., who served the Lexington congregation from 1942-47, was the featured speaker, talking with about 160 youth from a number of churches in an afternoon rally,” the North Platte Telegraph reported.

In 1975 a long time tradition would start for the church, the First Presbyterian Church’s new choir director at the time wanted to have the Chancel Choir perform a cantata for the Easter service.

The director Jean Blecha McGee, who was also a music teacher in the Lexington School system, the cantata she chose for the choir to perform was “Come Together.”

This tradition would be carried on for 40 years with various directors taking on the directing task.

Jean held the choir director position until 2001 when she and her family moved to Omaha. From that time until present, the choir directors have been Amanda Keebler, in 2001, Ruth Strackbein from 2002-2005, Betty Erickson in 2006, Connie Smets from 2007-2009, and Holly Rickertsen since 2010 have fearlessly led the choir to the singing challenge. Holly’s first cantata in 2010 was “Once and for All.”

“From its beginning in 1873 to its present day existence in 1990, the First Presbyterian Church of Plum Creek, now Lexington, has been loved by generations of people for 117 years. Over that span of years its members have been people committed to their church and Christ. Through the years it has been a leader in its ministry both to the local community and the church at large,” a church history stated.

The First Presbyterian Church would also celebrate its 125th anniversary in 1998; commemorative plates were made in honor of the event.

Pastor Eddie Mariel has been serving the First Presbyterian Church since Jan. 7, 2018.

Mariel said looking on the church’s 150 years of service to the community; it is a testimony to the faithfulness of the congregation members throughout the years, including current members.

He said it takes faithfulness and devotion and a commitment to serve. He noted after the second church building burned down in 1931, it was a tough time for the church but they rebuilt and continued their mission in the community.

His message as the church celebrates its 150th anniversary. is that it is good to reflect and celebrate their, “wonderful history.” It is also important, when looking toward the future, to discern what changes can and should be made to better serve the diverse and vibrant community of Lexington for 150 more years.

Mariel said change can be uncomfortable, but it is a challenge worth taking on.

To commemorate their one hundred and fifty years of faith and history, a special event has been planned for each month of 2023. The third special event is coming up on Sunday, March 19 when there will be a Church Cookbook Potluck.

Members of the congregation are invited to find a beloved recipe or a new-to-them recipe from one of the numerous church cookbooks and prepare that dish to share at a potluck following worship. The community is welcome to join these events.

The following events will be celebrated throughout the year: April – Celebration of Children’s Ministries; May – Ice Cream Social; June 11 – Special Church Service at the original church site; July – Progressive Dinner; August – High Tea, date to be announced; Sept. 10 – Rally Day BBQ; Oct. 15 – Harvest Party; Nov. 12 – Formal Dinner Celebration and Dec. 17 – Matins Service.