Lexington’s Community Development Agency authorize sale of two speculative homes

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Community Development Agency approved the sale of two speculative homes in the Northwest Addition during their meeting on Monday, Aug. 16.

The CDA approved the building of the homes in July 2020, City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said, at the time, interest for homes in the area had been growing and City of Lexington staff worked with Mead Lumber to draw up floor plans for the two homes.

One house is located at 2503 Patriot Dr., will be a four bedroom unit with a three car garage and partial basement with the rest being crawl space. According to the floor plan, the square footage of the main floor would be 1,673, the garage, 820 and the basement, 768.

The other house, directly south of the four bedroom home, to be located at 2601 Patriot Dr., will be slightly smaller with three bedrooms, two car garage, a deck and a great room area, Pepplitsch said. There would be two bedrooms in the basement, a family room, mechanical room and crawl space.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pepplitsch said, in 2020, the building of additional homes will help to fill in the area around Patriot Dr.

He said during the 2020 CDA meeting there were interested parties in the homes even before construction began.

The CDA approved the sale of both homes.