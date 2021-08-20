 Skip to main content
Lexington’s Community Development Agency authorize sale of two speculative homes
The CDA approved the construction of the speculative homes in July 2020.

 C-H photo • Brian Neben

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Community Development Agency approved the sale of two speculative homes in the Northwest Addition during their meeting on Monday, Aug. 16.

The CDA approved the building of the homes in July 2020, City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said, at the time, interest for homes in the area had been growing and City of Lexington staff worked with Mead Lumber to draw up floor plans for the two homes.

One house is located at 2503 Patriot Dr., will be a four bedroom unit with a three car garage and partial basement with the rest being crawl space. According to the floor plan, the square footage of the main floor would be 1,673, the garage, 820 and the basement, 768.

The other house, directly south of the four bedroom home, to be located at 2601 Patriot Dr., will be slightly smaller with three bedrooms, two car garage, a deck and a great room area, Pepplitsch said. There would be two bedrooms in the basement, a family room, mechanical room and crawl space.

Pepplitsch said, in 2020, the building of additional homes will help to fill in the area around Patriot Dr.

He said during the 2020 CDA meeting there were interested parties in the homes even before construction began.

The CDA approved the sale of both homes.

The second item was a resolution regarding a minor amendment to a redevelopment contract with NHB Properties, LLC.

The amendment regarded the bond resolution, the redeveloper requested taxes be allocated and paid on the 2017 B bond for the purposes of financing improvements on the properties.

The CDA approved the amendment.

