Lexington Rotary Club showcases their service to both local and international projects

LEXINGTON — “It is the duty of all Rotarians, outside their clubs, to be active as individuals in as many legally constituted groups and organizations as possible to promote, not only in words but through exemplary dedication, awareness of the dignity of all people and the respect of the consequent human rights of the individual,” states the Rotary International “Manual of Procedure.”
Rotary International has been an active service organization since 1905, when it was formed in Chicago by Paul P. Harris. The membership of the club has grown to 1.22 million people worldwide in a true international organization.
The Lexington Rotary branch was formed in 1939 and has been serving the community and internationally, ever since.
On Tuesday, Feb. 18, the Lexington Rotary chapter held a social gathering to show those who might not know about Rotary, just what it is they do.
During a presentation by Rotary member Bernie Svoboda, he said Rotary International is ranked second overall among charities by Charity Navigator.
Rotary member Doug Lynn is a relatively new member and has been compiling a list of all the different ways the Lexington Rotary branch has been aiding communities both locally and internationally.
Local
Each year Rotary presents dictionaries to each third grader in Lexington Public Schools. This effort was begun in 2001 and to date the group had donated around 10,000 dictionaries, said Svoboda.
Each year, twice a year, for the past 25 years, Rotary has held an essay contest for Lexington fifth graders to participate in. Students are asked to express their thoughts about Rotary’s Four Way Test, which includes
Is it the truth?
Is it fair to all concerned?
Will it build good will and better friendships?
Will it be beneficial to all?
Winners are chosen from each elementary and they get a modest cash prize as an award.
Another way Rotary helps students is through an academic scholarship program which is available to students who are part of Rotary sponsored Interact Club.
Leadership skills are the end goal of the Rotary Youth Leadership Award scholarships which send youth to a week-long summer camp at Halsey National Forest. Svoboda said sometimes, “kids can be reluctant to go, but when they do, they come back Rotary blue and gold.”
Closer to home, Rotary donated funds to purchase a popcorn machine for the Majestic Theater and have volunteered to help run the concessions during the movies. Rotary also provides volunteers for an Adopt-a-Highway litter removal project directed by Keep Lexington Beautiful.
Recently, aiding Parkview Baptist Church, Rotary purchased 24 beds for children in the community who did not have one. This was part of Parkview’s Christmas Impact event and the beds were delivered on Christmas Eve.
Rotary has also provided funds to the, Lexington Public Library, Dawson County Historical Museum, Dawson County Hero Flights, Dawson County 9/11 Memorial Clock, Dawson County Children’s Museum, East Lawn gazebo, Optimists Field Complex Construction, L2 for Kids, YMCA membership sponsorship, Lexington fireworks display, Lexington Community Thanksgiving meal, Johnson Lake Trails and Micah House.
International
Rotary also contributes to international service projects, one way in which they do so is through shelter boxes.
These contain personal emergency supplies and are sent to other countries for disaster relief. Around 15 boxes containing $1,000 in supplies have been shipped over the last 10 years. More recently these boxes were sent to Houston, Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Svoboda said.
The group has also provided funds for rehabilitation equipment for Mexico City, an X-ray machine for the Philippines, a fire truck for Juarez, Mexico, hospital construction in Bangladesh and donations to Polio Plus over several years.
Lexington Rotary president Kirsten Faessler said what was most impressive was how many projects the group has been a part of, both locally and internationally, over the years.
She said their main goal is service and need new members to help them keep up their service projects.
“We need manpower to accomplish this,” said Svoboda.
Anyone interested in learning more about Rotary can join their meetings at the Lexington Public Library every first and third Wednesday of the month at 12 to 1 p.m.
