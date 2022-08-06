Lexington Rotary Club hosts Somalian interpreter meet-and-greet

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Rotary Club held a Somalian interpreter meet-and-greet event at Kirk’s Nebraskaland on Thursday, July 28.

Lexington Rotary Club member Scott McKelvey said the event had two purposes, one to increase membership of the Lexington club and to that end, help the demographics of the club to look like that of the wider community.

McKelvey said it is important to bring in the diversity found in Lexington, so the Rotary Club can better serve people of all demographics.

While Rotary is a community based organization, it has an international reach with clubs all across the world. McKelvey said Rotary International’s work includes providing clean drinking water, crop aid and women’s health, to name a few.

Several of the Somalian interpreters, who work at Lexington Regional Health Center, were able to share their stories about their background and how they came to the United States. McKelvey said he hoped people in attendance would gain a better understanding by hearing about their personal struggles.

It was also hoped events like this will help increase social networks throughout the community and to plant the seed for people to reach out to the Rotary if they are in need.

The Lexington Rotary can be found on Facebook under Lexington NE Rotary Club and more information about the clubs in western Nebraska can be found at https://www.rotary5630.org/