Lexington Rotary Club hosting Somali interpreter meet and greet

Lexington Rotary Club

The Lexington Rotary chapter has contributed to a number of local and international projects.

 C-H photo • Brian Neben

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Rotary Club is hosting a Somali interpreter meet and greet on Thursday, July 28.

The event will be hosted at Kirk’s Nebraskaland Restaurant at 5:30 p.m. Participants will have a chance to meet with Somali interpreters from Lexington Regional Health Center and hear their stories.

Refreshments will be served.  

The Lexington Rotary Club meets at the Lexington Public Library every first and third Wednesday from 12-1 p.m.

Rotary International is a humanitarian service organization which brings together business and professional leaders in order to provide community service, promote integrity, and advance goodwill, peace, and understanding in the world.

There are over 46,000 member clubs worldwide, with a membership of 1.4 million individuals, known as Rotarians.

