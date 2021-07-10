Lexington Rotary Club helps to fundraise for medical clinic in Kenya

Mayber said a partnership of the North Platte Sunrise Club, rotary clubs and districts they were able to secure a $136,000 grant to expand maternity and neonatal services to a local hospital in Kakamega, Kenya.

Prior to the expansion, the hospital had been in poor structural shape and there was only one incubator that served two million people. As a result the mortality rate for infants and mothers was high.

The Rotarians also partnered with John Hopkins Hospital to provide training and equipment to the workers in the hospital. As a result, of the mortality rate dropped. Dr. Baxter said the difference in this community was made by the Rotary Club.

Dr. Baxter said Rotary has been purposeful about returning to areas they have helped to check on the state of their projects, they don’t want to come to an area, help and then leave and not return.

While Rotary has helped with the hospital, the needs are ever present.

Mayber was on one of the trips to Kenya and his experience affected him greatly, he said every night when he called his wife, he would cry after seeing the conditions the people were living in.