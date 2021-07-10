Lexington Rotary Club helps to fundraise for medical clinic in Kenya

LEXINGTON — A group of local Rotary Clubs, including Lexington’s, have been fundraising for projects to benefit a community in Kenya and the latest one is a new medical clinic being constructed.
Lexington Rotary’s new president, Scott McKelevy started off the meeting with the traditional ringing of the bell and welcomed three new members, prospective members and current Rotarians to one of the largest meetings they had held since the pandemic began. “I am excited to see a roomful of people,” he said.
McKelevy has been a Rotarian since 2011, starting in Holdrege and has been with the Lexington chapter since last year. The Lexington Rotary Club is made up of 13 members.
McKelevy also introduced Rotary District 5630 Governor Bob Mayber, who was present for the meeting and would be speaking about the projects in Kenya.
For the presentation, Mayber welcomed Dr. Kim Baxter of the North Platte Rotary Club to the meeting, who joined via Zoom.
Dr. Baxter, an optometrist, has been on several trips around the world, and his latest visit to Kenya involved providing eye care and glasses to more than 1,000 people, including children and orphans.
One of Dr. Baxter’s first trips to Kenya was with his son, Craig. The visit had a profound impact on Craig who told his father they needed to return. Unfortunately, Craig died before being able to return but Dr. Baxter will do so in honor of his son’s memory.
Mayber said a partnership of the North Platte Sunrise Club, rotary clubs and districts they were able to secure a $136,000 grant to expand maternity and neonatal services to a local hospital in Kakamega, Kenya.
Prior to the expansion, the hospital had been in poor structural shape and there was only one incubator that served two million people. As a result the mortality rate for infants and mothers was high.
The Rotarians also partnered with John Hopkins Hospital to provide training and equipment to the workers in the hospital. As a result, of the mortality rate dropped. Dr. Baxter said the difference in this community was made by the Rotary Club.
Dr. Baxter said Rotary has been purposeful about returning to areas they have helped to check on the state of their projects, they don’t want to come to an area, help and then leave and not return.
While Rotary has helped with the hospital, the needs are ever present.
Mayber was on one of the trips to Kenya and his experience affected him greatly, he said every night when he called his wife, he would cry after seeing the conditions the people were living in.
In one case, Mayber was handing out pencils to the children and one was so happy at receiving a gift, he wrapped his arms around Mayber’s leg and refused to let go. He said it was one of the boys first items he could call his own.
Other stories were tragic, during their optometry sessions, a 12 year old girl came in and it was discovered she had been completely blinded only a few weeks prior, her father had beaten her. The girl did not know she was permanently blind until the visit with the optometrist.
“What heartbreak,” Mayber said.
In another instance, a woman had walked five miles with her son who had a severe case of spina bifida and was crippled. When they learned she planned to walk back home five miles, Mayber and the Rotarians interceded and gave her $10 for a cab ride.
Not long later, the woman returned and gave Mayber back $5, saying the cab ride was only $5. Mayber noted this was a large sum of money for her to try to return.
While the Rotarians were in the community, a panic took place at a nearby school and the students rushed to the fire exits on a three story school. When the exits were packed with hundreds of children, they collapsed and 45 children were killed.
A crowd gathered and then Mayber said the Rotarians went to see what was the matter, some in the crowd wanted to lynch the school administrators for not properly maintaining the exits, he said others seemed resigned and said, “Things like this always happen to us.”
It was experiences like this that compel the Rotarians to return and continue to help the community.
The latest project underway right now in Kenya is the construction of the Craig Memorial Rotary Clinic, named in honor of Dr. Baxter’s late son and the effort of the Rotary Club. They hope to finish construction by September.
Dr. Baxter and other Rotarians will be returning to Kenya this October.
McKelvey said the Lexington Rotary Club donated their own funds to the effort and applied their matching funds as well. They plan to conduct their own fundraising this year to continue to help the project in Kenya.