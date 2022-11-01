Lexington Rotary Club hands out dictionaries to Bryan and Sandoz third graders

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Rotary Club handed out dictionaries to third graders at Bryan and Sandoz Elementary on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Rotary Club member Bernie Svoboda asked the third graders assembled, “Do you know what will happen in 2032?”

There were a few puzzled looks but one student with a quick mind gave the correct answer, “That is when we graduate.”

Svoboda said the Rotary Club wants to prepare the students for when they get to Lexington High School and that they need to wear out the dictionaries by that point.

The Lexington Rotary goes around to the schools each year as part of the Rotary Dictionary Project and has been doing so since 2007.

The Dictionary project was started by Savannah, Ga., teacher Annie Plummer in 1992 when she presented dictionaries to 50 students. By 1995, the effort had grown to the point that a non-profit group was formed and located in Charleston, S.C., said Svoboda

The project was adopted by civic and other organizations across the United States and distributed 18 million dictionaries. Rotary nationally joined the effort in 2002 and have distributed 14 million copies. The Lexington Rotary has donated more than 3,200 dictionaries to Lexington Public School third graders over the past 13 years, Svoboda said.

The students yelled with approval when Svoboda suggested that if they aced all of their spelling tests for the rest of the year, the teachers would have to spell the word on page 373 of their new dictionaries.

It’s the longest technical word in the English language, containing 1,909 letters and is the formula for a protein enzyme containing 267 amino acids.

The dictionaries also contain facts about the planets in the solar system, biographies of the U.S. Presidents, The Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, information about the 50 states, maps of the seven continents, weights and measurements and braille and sign language information, said Svoboda.