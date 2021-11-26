Lexington Rotary Club hands out dictionaries to Bryan and Pershing Elementary third graders

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Rotary Club handed out dictionaries to third graders at Bryan and Pershing Elementary on Monday, Nov. 22.

Rotary Club member Bernie Svoboda asked the third graders assembled , “Do you know what will happen in 2031?” There were some confused looks but several guesses.

“Humans will make it to Mars,” one said.

Svoboda informed the students that’s when they would graduate from Lexington High School and that he wanted them to wear out the dictionaries he was giving away to them by that point. The Lexington Rotary goes around to the schools each year as part of the Rotary Dictionary Project.

The Dictionary project was started by Savannah, Ga., teacher Annie Plummer in 1992 when she presented dictionaries to 50 students. By 1995 the effort had grown to the point that a non-profit group was formed and located in Charleston, S.C., said Svoboda

The project was adopted by civic and other organizations across the United States and distributed 18 million dictionaries. Rotary nationally joined the effort in 2002 and have distributed 14 million copies. The Lexington Rotary has donated 3,200 dictionaries to Lexington Public School third graders over the past 12 years, Svoboda said.