Lexington resident receives academic honor at Benedictine College

Madison Sutton of Lexington was recently named to the Benedictine College Dean's List for the fall semester.

ATCHISON, Kan. — Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester. Madison Sutton of Lexington was recently named to the Dean's List for the fall semester, which ended Dec. 12, 2022.

Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President's list. Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the Dean's List.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Of the 2,135 students on campus for 2022-2023 academic year, 171 made the President's List and 794 made the Dean's List.

Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kan.

The school is proud to have been named one of America's Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report as well as one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide.

It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. It has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship.

