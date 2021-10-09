 Skip to main content
Lexington Regional Health Center winding down COVID-19 vaccinations
Lexington Regional Health Center winding down COVID-19 vaccinations

As of Nov. 1, 2021 there will no longer be any large first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Lexington Regional Health Center.

 C-H photo • Brian Neben

LEXINGTON — Lexington Regional Health Center is winding down their large first and second COVID-19 vaccination clinics. If anyone is interested in getting their first COVID-19 vaccine, they will need to do so during the month of October. As of Nov. 1, 2021 there will no longer be any large first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Lexington Regional Health Center. All second doses will be given during the month of November. As of Dec. 1, 2021 there will no longer be any large second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Lexington Regional Health Center.

If you qualify for a COVID-19 booster shot, those will be given during first and second dose clinics during the months of October and November. Please call the Lexington Regional Health Center pharmacy at (308) 324-8334 to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine is also available through Two Rivers Public Health Department as well as the Lexington Walmart.

