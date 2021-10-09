Lexington Regional Health Center winding down COVID-19 vaccinations

LEXINGTON — Lexington Regional Health Center is winding down their large first and second COVID-19 vaccination clinics. If anyone is interested in getting their first COVID-19 vaccine, they will need to do so during the month of October. As of Nov. 1, 2021 there will no longer be any large first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Lexington Regional Health Center. All second doses will be given during the month of November. As of Dec. 1, 2021 there will no longer be any large second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Lexington Regional Health Center.