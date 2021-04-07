Lexington Regional Health Center using CARES Act funds for $4 million emergency room and laboratory remodel

LEXINGTON — Lexington Regional Health Center plans on using around $4 million in CARES Act funding for an emergency room and laboratory remodel.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, CARES, was a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed into law on March 27, 2020.

Brenna Bartruff, LRHC Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations, said over the past five fiscal years, the hospital has averaged 225 to 230 emergency room visits per month.

During the last fiscal year, the average increased to 275 and during the current year, the average is 270, a 20 percent increase from pre-fiscal 2020 numbers, Bartruff said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“In order to manage and treat COVID patients during the pandemic, we had to move many of the supplies out of the ER treatment rooms to the hallways,” Bartruff said, “Tighter spaces coupled with the increased patient volume showed us an ER expansion was needed to best serve our community.”

The emergency room will be expanded from the current three treatment rooms to five and the addition of one trauma room. This will result in an increase of over 150 percent in square footage.