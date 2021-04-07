 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lexington Regional Health Center using CARES Act funds for $4 million emergency room and laboratory remodel
0 comments
top story

Lexington Regional Health Center using CARES Act funds for $4 million emergency room and laboratory remodel

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lexington Regional Health Center using CARES Act funds for $4 million emergency room and laboratory remodel

LRHC has seen an increasing number of emergency room visits and plans to use CARES Act funds to expand their ER rooms.

 C-H photo • Brian Neben

LEXINGTON — Lexington Regional Health Center plans on using around $4 million in CARES Act funding for an emergency room and laboratory remodel.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, CARES, was a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed into law on March 27, 2020.

Brenna Bartruff, LRHC Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations, said over the past five fiscal years, the hospital has averaged 225 to 230 emergency room visits per month.

During the last fiscal year, the average increased to 275 and during the current year, the average is 270, a 20 percent increase from pre-fiscal 2020 numbers, Bartruff said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“In order to manage and treat COVID patients during the pandemic, we had to move many of the supplies out of the ER treatment rooms to the hallways,” Bartruff said, “Tighter spaces coupled with the increased patient volume showed us an ER expansion was needed to best serve our community.”

The emergency room will be expanded from the current three treatment rooms to five and the addition of one trauma room. This will result in an increase of over 150 percent in square footage.

“In order to accommodate the expansion of the ER, the lab is being relocated and gains just under 65 percent additional space,” said Bartruff, “Significant improvements to the HVAC system are included in the project.”

During a special meeting of the LRHC board of directors on March 4, they approved an agreement with Chief Construction for the project.

Bartruff said construction is slated to begin within 30 days and is being done within the hospital’s existing footprint.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics