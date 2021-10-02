Lexington Regional Health Center to upgrade PACS system for radiology department

Don Young, Executive Director of Ancillary Services, provided another construction update on the emergency room and laboratory remodel; he noted there was, “a lot of moving around at the moment.”

He elaborated saying laboratory equipment is being moved in and technicians are getting everything calibrated, the interpreters and dieticians have been moved in to their new areas, with respiratory services and marketing personnel to follow.

He noted this first phase of construction should be finished in six months.

Brenna Bartruff, Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations, gave her marketing update.

In community activities, LRHC staff competed in the Lexington Optimists Golf Tournament and will take part in the Elwood Fire and Rescue golf tournament on Sunday.

The public was invited to help celebrate Jim Hain’s 40 years of service to Lexington Regional Health Center at Kirk’s Nebraskaland Restaurant on Thursday, Sept. 30.

A retooled event will be taking place in October, “Pinktober Fest,” as LRHC, Plum Creek Market Place and KRVN’s fourth annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month event. It will take place on Thursday, Oct. 7 from 5-8 p.m.