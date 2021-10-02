Lexington Regional Health Center to upgrade PACS system for radiology department

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Regional Health Center board of directors approved a software upgrade for the PACS system for the radiology department during their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Picture archiving and communication system, PACS, is a medical imaging technology which provides economical storage and convenient access to images from multiple modalities.
Director of Radiology Brandon Holt noted that the new PACS system will be upgraded to the latest version by IBM who has acquired the previous PACS vendor. He also noted they work well with Cerner the hospitals electronic health record.
Chief Financial Officer Wade Eschenbrenner said the cost of the upgrade is $86,130.00 and the board approved the purchase.
Holt said it should be a “quick upgrade,” and the switch should take place January or February 2022.
During the financial update, Eschenbrenner said Medicare enrollment is Oct. 15 – Dec. 7.
The options available to seniors at LRHC are the traditional Medicare with supplements, Medica cost sharing plan and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicare Advantage Plan.
Patients are encouraged to speak with their insurance agent about the Medicare enrollment period if they don’t currently have one of these plans. LRHC Director of Financial Services Chris Roemmich can be contacted with questions.
Eschenbrenner moved on with the highlights of the 2021 fiscal year,
- LRHC saw revenue growth of 17 percent over 2020
- Utilized provider relief funds to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, this included an emergency room and laboratory remodel
- LRHC staff gave or helped Two Rivers Public Health Department give 8,000 COVID-19 vaccinations
- Dr. Matt Sexton joined LRHC
- Completed the state new market tax credit unwind
Looking at last month, Eschenbrenner said August was consistent with July but revenue was a little lower than a year ago, due to lighter inpatient activity. However, outpatient revenue increased, driven by radiology, lab work, ER, etc.
Eschenbrenner also brought an action to fund employee pensions in the amount of $200,000.00; this was approved by the board.
During the nursing report, Chief Nursing Officer Nicole Thorell noted LRHC has providers who are willing to step up to do tasks they might not usually do or to step out of the usual routine while nurses were out sick or they were short staffed.
Kirsten Faessler, Chief Operating Officer and Clinic Administrator, quoted several patient responses to a survey during her service excellence report. Among other quotes, one praised all the staff, while others complimented the nurses and providers for being, “kind and compassionate.”
Don Young, Executive Director of Ancillary Services, provided another construction update on the emergency room and laboratory remodel; he noted there was, “a lot of moving around at the moment.”
He elaborated saying laboratory equipment is being moved in and technicians are getting everything calibrated, the interpreters and dieticians have been moved in to their new areas, with respiratory services and marketing personnel to follow.
He noted this first phase of construction should be finished in six months.
Brenna Bartruff, Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations, gave her marketing update.
In community activities, LRHC staff competed in the Lexington Optimists Golf Tournament and will take part in the Elwood Fire and Rescue golf tournament on Sunday.
The public was invited to help celebrate Jim Hain’s 40 years of service to Lexington Regional Health Center at Kirk’s Nebraskaland Restaurant on Thursday, Sept. 30.
A retooled event will be taking place in October, “Pinktober Fest,” as LRHC, Plum Creek Market Place and KRVN’s fourth annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month event. It will take place on Thursday, Oct. 7 from 5-8 p.m.
The event will be held in the parking lot of Plum Creek Market Place and feature different vendors and food trucks. There will be live music provided by Spencer Hansen and the first 100 visitors will receive a free gift. The event is free and open to the public.
The appointments and reappointments for September included,
- Charles Mosher, MD
- David Kiple, MD
- David Schmidt, MD
- Jeffry Ailes, MD
- John Goering, MD
- Joshua Wray, DPM
- Kalpesh Ganatra, MD
- Khaled Hamada, MD
- Lisa Sullivan, MD
- Mary Curtis, MD
- Matthew Wecker, CRNA
- Michal DeWald, MD
- William Ludwig, MD
- William Ingham, MD
At the conclusion of the regular meeting, the board entered executive session to discuss contracts. No action was taken after adjournment.
The next LRHC board meeting will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 26.