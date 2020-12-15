Lexington Regional Health Center to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

LEXINGTON — As COVID-19 vaccines are shipped all around the country, Lexington Regional Health Center is one of the locations on the list to receive.

LRHC Director of Pharmacy Services Rael Woehrle said the hospital is registered as a Phase One provider and will receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said they will not be receiving Pfizer’s vaccines, as those went to health care facilities with ultra-cold freezer storage capabilities and have 1,000 employees or more.

Instead, LRHC will receive Moderna’s vaccine, which should be shipped to the hospital next week. At this time, Woehrle said she did not know how many vaccines would be allocated.

“We will follow the State of Nebraska’s Plan outlining their recommendations as to who should receive the vaccine in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution.,” she said.