LEXINGTON — Lexington Regional Health Center is taking precautionary action to protect our patients, visitors, and staff from Coronavirus, specifically COVID-19. At the moment, there are no known cases in our area. However because there is no vaccine or medical intervention for COVID-19, we want to keep the chance of infection as minimal as possible.
Starting on March 11, 2020, all entrances will be locked except for the East, main hospital entrance, and West Outpatient entrance. In an effort to protect our patients and staff we request that any non-essential visitors refrain from coming to the facility. All visitors and patients entering the facility will be screened prior to accessing the hospital until further notice.
Although patients and visitors will be screened for COVID-19(Coronavirus) before appointments and at arrival, we ask that you reschedule your appointments and refrain from visiting if you are exhibiting signs or symptoms.
1. Fever greater than 100.4
2. Mild shortness of breath or coughing
3. Have been to or in areas affected by COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in the last 14 days or been around someone who has tested positive for this virus
If you answer yes to any of the above statements, please contact Two Rivers Public Health Department at (888) 669-7154 or visit https://www.trphd.org/.
Please note the Lexington Regional Health Center emergency department remains open for all medical emergencies 24/7, however if you have above symptoms please call 308-324-5650 prior to your arrival to allow our staff to prepare.
According to the APIC (Association for Professional in Infection Control and Epidemiology), COVID-19 spreads through close personal contact with a sick person and through droplets from an infected person’s cough or sneeze.
What can you do for prevention?
1. Wash your hands often. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
2. Cover your cough/sneeze with a tissue. Throw tissue away and clean hands as noted.
3. Don’t touch your eyes, nose, or mouth
4. Avoid close contact with sick people.
5. Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces often.
5. Stay home when you are sick.
