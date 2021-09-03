Lexington Regional Health Center seeing uptick of COVID-19 cases in young people

LEXINGTON — With the recent surge of new COVID-19 cases, Lexington Regional Health Center has been seeing an uptick of virus cases in young people.

Dr. Francisca Acosta-Carlson told the LRHC board during their meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 31, that the first wave of COVID-19 affected the elderly more, but this most recent surge, likely fueled by the Delta variant, has been impacting younger people.

However, unlike the first wave, the hospital has not had to transfer any patients to other hospitals. Acosta-Carlson said the vaccines are doing their job and protecting people.

On the testing front, Acosta-Carlson said they are short on testing kits and to conserve them. They will only test those being admitted to the hospital, Outpatient testing for exposure, travel, symptomatic not requiring hospitalization will be a COVID test that will be sent to LRHC’s reference lab and could take 1-4 days for results

Acosta-Carlson also noted multiple cases of respiratory syncytial virus, RSV, in both adults and children, but it has not had a severe impact on patients.