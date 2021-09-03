Lexington Regional Health Center seeing uptick of COVID-19 cases in young people

LEXINGTON — With the recent surge of new COVID-19 cases, Lexington Regional Health Center has been seeing an uptick of virus cases in young people.
Dr. Francisca Acosta-Carlson told the LRHC board during their meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 31, that the first wave of COVID-19 affected the elderly more, but this most recent surge, likely fueled by the Delta variant, has been impacting younger people.
However, unlike the first wave, the hospital has not had to transfer any patients to other hospitals. Acosta-Carlson said the vaccines are doing their job and protecting people.
On the testing front, Acosta-Carlson said they are short on testing kits and to conserve them. They will only test those being admitted to the hospital, Outpatient testing for exposure, travel, symptomatic not requiring hospitalization will be a COVID test that will be sent to LRHC’s reference lab and could take 1-4 days for results
Acosta-Carlson also noted multiple cases of respiratory syncytial virus, RSV, in both adults and children, but it has not had a severe impact on patients.
Don Young, Executive Director of Ancillary Services, said the emergency room and laboratory remodel is proceeding well. He said they will start to move lab equipment next Tuesday. He said it will take four weeks to get everything in place.
Brenna Bartruff, LRHC Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations, noted during her marketing update that Dr. Sandra (Torres) Bresnahan has joined their Family Medicine Specialists team, an appointment can be made with her by calling 308-324-8308.
The community garden maintained by the hospital has been flourishing, Bartruff said, one day alone produced around 200 pounds of fresh produce. The produce is taken to local food pantries.
The hospital hosted their Legacy Golf Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 28. The event was sold out, with 36 teams. The tournament was hosted this year in place of the bi-annual Legacy event, due to COVID-19 concerns.
Bartruff said the tournament was well received with several people asking if the event would be hosted next year.
Staff members also participated in the Overton Area Community Fund Golf Tournament and Lexington Volunteer Fire Department golf tournaments.
Kirsten Faessler, Chief Operating Officer and Clinic Administrator, said the hospital was recently surveyed and those doing so had good things to say about the facility and staff, noting it was a “progressive environment.”
During the strategic planning update, it was note Curtis Roemmich is now the new Rehabilitation Service’s Director.
Wade Eschenbrenner, Chief Financial Officer, reviewed the July financial report with the board, saying they had just under $4 million in gross revenue. He noted around 85 percent of their revenue is associated with outpatient services.
Looking at the overall trend line for revenue over the past several years, the line continues to trend upward, despite some fluctuations.
He noted the week of Sept. 13, the financial auditors will visit the hospital to review their materials.
The board ratified the actions they took in the June meeting, as they did not meet in July, and one board member had joined the June meeting via teleconference.
The board also approved the medical staff by-laws, there were no changes made.
The board also elected officers and no changes were made: Chairperson Rob Anderson, Vice Chairperson Amber Ackerson, Secretary/Treasurer Tucker Case and board members Kenneth Harbison and Pam Trampe.
The board then entered executive session to discuss contracts, no action was taken after the session was adjourned.