Lexington Regional Health Center recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2020

CHICAGO, Ill. — Lexington Regional Health Center has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year’s winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October 12 issue.
"It has been an especially trying year for the world, and healthcare in particular as COVID-19 ravages our communities and your workplaces," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "But the organizations recognized on this year's list rose to the top and continued to be a source of strength for their teammates. They have seen their colleagues fall ill to the virus and struggled with the economic impact of the pandemic. The loyalty and trust between employers and their workers is being put to the test now more than ever. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for continuing to serve their workforce and communities during such an unprecedented time."
“LRHC was recently recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 best places to work. This recognition is a testament to the entire LRHC team. Our team exemplifies our mission and core values every day.” said CEO Leslie Marsh. “This year battling the COVID-19 outbreak, underscored the importance of having a well-established, committed, adaptive, innovative, unified, focused, team with a foundational culture of excellence. There are not a lot of positives in considering COVID-19’s impact but working alongside a team whose values aligned with the required commitment to meet the needs of our community, showcased what an exemplary team can do, even under less than optimal conditions. The experience proved a strong reminder that every person, every skill and every department is a must; failure was not an option but it truly does take a team to realize success. Every single person effectively unleashed their potential to be their best self and care for their community – they were and are, dedicated heroes.”
This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.
“LRHC is humbled to be selected as one of the 100 Best Places To Work by Modern Healthcare for the third year in a row. Teamwork is one of our strengths and COVID-19 reinforced the flexibility, dedication and perseverance of our employees,” said Jill Denker, Executive Director of Human Resources and Physician Liaison. “We are so thankful for the community’s continued support, especially during the pandemic. We are honored to serve the community and look forward to continuing to provide high-quality healthcare right here so people don’t have to travel.”
Lexington Regional Health Center will find out their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place virtually on October 8 in conjunction with the Workplace of the Future Conference. Information on the award celebration and conference is available at ModernHealthcare.com/WOTF.
