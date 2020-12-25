Lexington Regional Health Center receives 200 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses

LEXINGTON — This week, 200 of the Moderna vaccines arrived at Lexington Regional Health Center and will be administered to front line staff.

LRHC Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations Brenna Bartruff said 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived at the hospital.

She said they would be following the State of Nebraska and Two Rivers Public Health Department recommendations as to who should receive the vaccine in Phase 1A of distribution. This includes nursing staff, respiratory and radiology departments.

“We are very excited to do our part to further protect our staff, community and patients we serve in gaining control of the spread of COVID-19,” Director of Pharmacy Rael Woehrle said.

LRHC received the Moderna vaccine, rather than the Pfizer vaccine, as those were sent to health care facilities with ultra-cold freezer storage capabilities and have 1,000 employees or more.

The Moderna vaccine is given in two doses, separated by 28 days. It has been shown to be 94 percent effective in trials by the Food and Drug Administration.

The Moderna vaccine is a COVID-19 mRNA variant.