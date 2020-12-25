Lexington Regional Health Center receives 200 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses

LEXINGTON — This week, 200 of the Moderna vaccines arrived at Lexington Regional Health Center and will be administered to front line staff.
LRHC Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations Brenna Bartruff said 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived at the hospital.
She said they would be following the State of Nebraska and Two Rivers Public Health Department recommendations as to who should receive the vaccine in Phase 1A of distribution. This includes nursing staff, respiratory and radiology departments.
“We are very excited to do our part to further protect our staff, community and patients we serve in gaining control of the spread of COVID-19,” Director of Pharmacy Rael Woehrle said.
LRHC received the Moderna vaccine, rather than the Pfizer vaccine, as those were sent to health care facilities with ultra-cold freezer storage capabilities and have 1,000 employees or more.
The Moderna vaccine is given in two doses, separated by 28 days. It has been shown to be 94 percent effective in trials by the Food and Drug Administration.
The Moderna vaccine is a COVID-19 mRNA variant.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, “COVID-19 mRNA vaccines give instructions for our cells to make a harmless piece of what is called the “spike protein.” The spike protein is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19.”
“COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are given in the upper arm muscle. Once the instructions (mRNA) are inside the immune cells, the cells use them to make the protein piece. After the protein piece is made, the cell breaks down the instructions and gets rid of them,” according to the CDC.
“Next, the cell displays the protein piece on its surface. Our immune systems recognize that the protein doesn’t belong there and begin building an immune response and making antibodies, like what happens in natural infection against COVID-19,” the CDC states.
“At the end of the process, our bodies have learned how to protect against future infection. The benefit of mRNA vaccines, like all vaccines, is those vaccinated gain this protection without ever having to risk the serious consequences of getting sick with COVID-19,” according to the CDC.