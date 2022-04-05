Lexington Regional Health Center presents DAISY and Tulip Awards to staff

LEXINGTON — Three Lexington Regional Health Center employees were honored on Friday, April 1 with a DAISY Award and two Tulip awards.

Chief Nursing Officer Nicole Thorell first presented the Tulip Awards to Gena Carpenter and Heidi Church. Carpenter has been with LRHC for 27 years.

Thorell explained that Tulip stands for, “Touching Unique Lives and Practice,” and for all non-nurses that have gone above and beyond.

Reading the nomination for the two staff members, Thorell said, it was 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2020 that four college friends and one of their fathers were involved in a rollover accident on Interstate 80.

Two of the five left the scene in an ambulance and the remaining three arrived at LRHC at 4 a.m. The group was five hours from their destination and all of their belongings were scattered along the I-80 median.

“The entire staff of LRHC was very welcoming and went above and beyond to assist us in any way possible,” the nomination read, “Two staff members, Gena Carpenter and Heidi Church, offered up their time outside of work to assist us in settling into town. They offered to take us to a local supermarket, where they graciously spent their personal money on food items for us.”

Later, both Carpenter and Church contacted the towing company that retrieved the vehicle and found a time where the group could pick up their belongings.

“I cannot thank each of them enough for the care and attention they gave us over the short period of time we interacted with them,” the nomination read, “All five of us involved in the accident are truly grateful for their care, not only at the hospital, but outside of it as well.”

The DAISY Award was presented to Registered Nurse, Liz Cote.

Cote’s nomination was made by KRVN’s Dave Schroeder and Thorell read the nomination saying, “On Oct. 30, I entered LRHC with chest pain and shortness of breath. The attending physician and staff immediately worked to help determine the cause.”

“Liz checked me periodically and answered all of my questions,” Schroeder’s nomination read, “The initial test didn’t reveal particular issues but Liz noted one additional sign and additional testing revealed the diagnosis.”

“Liz was with me when I was admitted to the hospital and wheeled me up to my room,” read the nomination, “While there she also communicated my story to the new nurses, this greatly helped my anxiety of about being handed off to a new nurse and having to explain my medical history.”

“Her care meant the world to me this day and in the moments when I needed it the most,” the nomination stated, “Thank you Liz for your care, your service and your medical commitment to your community.”

Thorell noted the DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 by the members of the family of Patrick Barnes. He was 33-years-old at the time when he died due to complications of the auto-immune disease, Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP.)

After the loss, his family came up with DAISY, or Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The foundation would honor the nurses who had provided to Barnes during his eight week illness.

“The family was very impressed by the clinical care Pat’s nurses provided, but what really overwhelmed them was the compassion and kindness that his nurses brought to Pat’s bedside day in and day out. The nurse’s sensitivity made a great difference in the Barnes experience and they wanted to say thank you,” Thorell said.

As a result, the family created the DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses. In addition to the certificate, nurses are presented with a DAISY Pin and a sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch.”

The serpentine stone sculptures are hand-carved by the artists of the Shona Tribe of Zimbabwe. The sculptures are meaningful in that it depicts the embracing relationship nurses have with their patients but also due to the profound respect the Shona people have for their traditional healers.

“The economy and politics of Zimbabwe have been in turmoil for decades and the artists are able to support hundreds of people and their families with this work,” Thorell said.