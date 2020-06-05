Lexington Regional health Center May 2020 Board Meeting

LEXINGTON — Lexington Regional Health Center is getting back to business as usual with opening up elective surgeries. The Board of Directors meeting was held on Tuesday, May 25 via zoom.
In the medical staff update, Dr. Francisca Acosta-Carlson told the board that the whole team has been working together wonderfully. She accredited this to the hospital plans made to prepare for the pandemic. She noted that Physician Assistant students will be coming to Family Medicine Specialists starting in June. Dr. Acosta-Carlson also reminded everyone that all “well” visits will be seen at Family Medicine Specialists Clinic (1201 N Erie) while all “sick” visits will be seen at the LRHC Medical Clinic (1105 Buffalo Bend, directly behind FMS). Telemedicine or virtual appointments are also available for “sick” appointments. No walk-ins are being accepted at this time so all appointments need to be scheduled ahead of time by calling (308) 324-8308.
Marsh spoke for Chief Nursing Officer Nicole Thorell when presenting the nursing update. Elective surgeries started back up again on May 26th! All surgical patients are required to have a COVID-19 test done prior to surgery. LRHC now has rapid testing available for COVID-19.
Chief Operating Officer Jim Hain retired on Friday May 22nd so there was no service excellence report this month. “We would like to thank Jim for his 40 years of service to LRHC. We will be having a retirement party for Jim when it is safe to do so”, said Marsh.
In the provider recruitment update, Marsh said Dr. Matt Sexton will be joining the hospital officially in August.
Director of Marketing and Public Relations Brenna Bartruff said hospital week looked a little different this year but the team was still able to celebrate. “We are so thankful for all of our employees!” said Bartruff. During the month of May they also celebrated Nurse’s Week, EMS week, Women’s Health Week, and Mental Health Month. “We are so thankful for all of our community support. We have received numerous yummy meals and PPE donations among many other donated items,” said Bartruff.
Wade Eschenbrenner, CFO presented the April financials to the board. There was significant federal support through multiple programs which LRHC accessed in April. These funds strengthened the hospital during the directed health measures. LRHC accessed funds through the Medicare advanced payments program, payroll protection program (PPP) through the small business administration, and received HHS stimulus funds. The advanced Medicare funds provided quick support to current operations due to the impact of the directed health measures. These funds will be paid back to Medicare. The hospital also received funds from the PPP which are designed to help maintain staffing at the hospital. Several hospitals around the country closed due to lost outpatient services such as surgery. The hospital also received HHS stimulus dollars specific to hospitals. As a result accessing these programs the hospitals operating funds measure of days cash on hand increased to 217 days. The hospital had increased inpatient census in April as a result of corona virus, but also had lower swing bed census for the same reason. The outpatient service were significantly impacted by the directed health measures which extended through May. There was a significant shift in operations, but the entire hospital came together to meet the needs of our patients. The fiscal year 2021 budgets were also presented and approved by the board. The board also approved the hospital to begin the process for the pharmacy project which is expected to be completed in the fall. Finally, the board approved the pension contribution for fiscal year 2020.
The next LRHC board meeting will take place on Tuesday, June 30.
