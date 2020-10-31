Lexington Regional Health Center has CARES Act funds it can’t spend yet due to lack of federal guidance

LEXINGTON — While Lexington Regional Health Center has been the recipient of funds from the CARES Act, the hospital has a problem. The federal government hasn’t made it clear on how these funds can be spent.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, CARES, was a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed into law on March 27, 2020.
Randy Hoffman with Seim Johnson, who provided the 2020 fiscal year draft audit to the LRHC board, said the hospital had received funds from the CARES Act.
There is an issue with these funds however, federal guidance on how the money can be used has changed multiple times. The funds must be used by June 30, 2021 and the unused dollars will be recouped by the federal government.
This has left the LRHC with funds it is prepared to use, but with mixed guidance from Washington, D.C., it has created a wait and see situation.
CEO Leslie Marsh said they have uses in mind for most of the funds, including capital projects. Guidance should be coming in November, she said, and when it does LRHC will have to move quickly to utilize advantage of the CARES Act money.
Chief Financial Officer Wade Eschenbrenner said after the meeting the use of the funds is up in the air until the final guidance is released.
“I think it will be better if we wait until the November board meeting to discuss how the bulk of these funds will be utilized by the hospital as we should be able to provide a better summary at that time. It is likely a significant portion of the funds will be utilized for capital needs of the hospital to better deal with COVID-19,” said Eschenbrenner.
“Initially, during our surge in the spring, our immediate needs were PPE, respiratory equipment, laboratory equipment, supplies, and our operational needs. What we have identified since the spring is more related to capital needs to help us deal with COVID-19 now and in future,” Eschenbrenner said.
Hoffman explained during the audit report he could only present a draft because auditors too have not received guidance. In fact, Hoffman said he has only completed audits for two critical access hospitals in Nebraska because they fell below a certain threshold of funds.
For the time being, even the auditors have to wait for federal guidelines on how to audit hospitals which received CARES Act funding. At the moment, Hoffman told the board, “We don’t know,” about the specific auditing procedures for the CARES ACT dollars.
During the rest of the audit report, Hoffman said LRHC was the 11th largest critical access hospital in the state.
Like nearly every other hospital, LRHC lost out on revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but gained funds from Health and Human Service grants, Payroll Protection Program loan and provider relief funds.
LRHC saw an increase in inpatient and ER services during the first surge but leading up to that surge and post-surge, there was a significant decline in patient volume. Outpatient services have rebounded significantly since June after seeing little to no activity during the spring surge.
Outpatient services remain strong as the pandemic has leveled off in the Lexington community.
Hoffman said LRHC is in the top 20 percent of hospitals in the state in patient utilization of their services and in 2019, before the pandemic, the hospital had the fifth highest swing bed census of critical access hospitals in Nebraska.
Hoffman told the board the completed audit will be submitted when the federal guidance is released.
Eschenbrenner told the board during the financial report the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 had ended and gross revenue was once again high last month.
Eschenbrenner said in August gross revenue had reached around $4 million, which was likely the highest LRHC had ever recorded. This high mark was once again reached in September, Eschenbrenner told the board.
Despite the COVID-19 shutdown in April and May, the hospital saw improvement in June and July and now record-breaking revenue in August and September. The increase was due to growth in both outpatient and inpatient services. Eschenbrenner said swing bed use increased to the highest it has been for some time.
At the moment, LRHC cash reserves have been boosted due to advanced payments, health and human service grants and PPP loans, but their operating cash remains steady. Eschenbrenner said eventually the advanced payments will be paid and the other fund will be used, leaving LRHC with its usual amount of operating cash.
After discussion during last month’s board meeting, Eschenbrenner again covered the different options seniors will have starting Jan. 1, 2021 when it comes to Medicare and utilizing LRHC’s facilities.
Those options include,
Traditional Medicare with supplements
Medica Cost Sharing Plan
Support Local Journalism
Blue Cross Blue Shield, BCBS, Medicare Advantage Plan
Eschenbrenner said the BCBS plan is the only Medicare Advantage plan they are contracted with for 2021. “BCBS recognizes the importance of rural healthcare in a critical access hospital setting like LRHC,” according to information from LRHC.
There are differences between the traditional Medicare plan versus the Medicare Advantage, which Eschenbrenner went over.
With a traditional plan, monthly premiums may be higher, but co-insurance and deductibles are generally paid by supplements, patients have the freedom to choose their doctors, no referrals are necessary, some routine services are not covered, such as vision or hearing but the plan is covered anywhere in the United States, said Eschenbrenner.
In the case of a Medicare Advantage plan, the premiums are generally lower but there are co-pays, patients may be restricted to which hospitals they can access, they may need referrals for specialists. However, there may be included benefits such as vision, hearing and fitness. Another factor is the only service patients can receive outside their specific service area is emergency care.
Medicare open enrollment takes place between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7, for a Jan. 1, 2021 effective date.
Eschenbrenner presented a capital request to the board for an upgrade to LRHC’s Cerner plan, which will allow clinic staff to scan medications. At the moment the process is done manually. The cost of the upgrade will be $30,500.00. The board approved the request.
There was no charity care which met the board level this month, Eschenbrenner said.
One item of new business concerned the American Hospital Association’s Health Equity Pledge presented by Marsh.
The pledge was committed to by LRHC in 2015 and concerns the collection and use of data around ethnicity, language preference and other associate demographic data, as well as increasing cultural confidence, training, diversity, leadership and strengthening community partnerships.
Marsh said these are actions LRHC has already been practicing but felt a formal reaffirmation of the pledge was important.
Chief Medical Officer Francisca Acosta-Carlson told the board LRHC will host a new physician assistant student next month and new PA’s will be coming in 2021.
Acosta-Carlson also noted Lexington alumni Chris Lindeman, now a medical student, will be arriving at LRHC in January 2021.
Discussing the medical staff as a whole, Acosta-Carlson said they continue to work diligently, even as the pandemic reaches its seventh month.
During the nursing report, Chief Nursing Officer Nicole Thorell said a new graduate Kaitlyn Myers recently passed her nursing exam boards. LRHC also completed its accreditation survey and will be fully accredited for the next three years.
Marsh told the board during the compliance update that Director of Finance Tara Naprstek will be the new compliance officer.
Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations Brenna Bartruff said LRHC continues to be active on social media with the Testimonial Tuesdays and they have now started Medical Shout-outs, in an effort to introduce their providers to the community.
With flu season ongoing, LRHC has flu shots available, including high does ones, said Bartruff.
During the administrative update Marsh said this is the third year running that the LRHC was ranked as a “Best Place to Work,” by Modern Healthcare and said award is accredited to the entire LRHC. LRHC increased in the ranks from last year, increasing to 21st.
Appointments and reappointments for October included,
Charles Burkett, MD
Imad Uddin, MD
Jeffrey Schopp, MD
Sarah Ongstad, MD
Tracy Weiland, LCSW
Troy Kluthe, CRNA
The next LRHC board meeting will take place on Nov. 24 at 12 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!