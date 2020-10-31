Lexington Regional Health Center has CARES Act funds it can’t spend yet due to lack of federal guidance

“I think it will be better if we wait until the November board meeting to discuss how the bulk of these funds will be utilized by the hospital as we should be able to provide a better summary at that time. It is likely a significant portion of the funds will be utilized for capital needs of the hospital to better deal with COVID-19,” said Eschenbrenner.

“Initially, during our surge in the spring, our immediate needs were PPE, respiratory equipment, laboratory equipment, supplies, and our operational needs. What we have identified since the spring is more related to capital needs to help us deal with COVID-19 now and in future,” Eschenbrenner said.

Hoffman explained during the audit report he could only present a draft because auditors too have not received guidance. In fact, Hoffman said he has only completed audits for two critical access hospitals in Nebraska because they fell below a certain threshold of funds.

For the time being, even the auditors have to wait for federal guidelines on how to audit hospitals which received CARES Act funding. At the moment, Hoffman told the board, “We don’t know,” about the specific auditing procedures for the CARES ACT dollars.

During the rest of the audit report, Hoffman said LRHC was the 11th largest critical access hospital in the state.