Lexington Regional Health Center Chairperson Rob Anderson wins Nebraska rural health award

LEXINGTON – Lexington Regional Health Center’s (LRHC) Chairperson, Rob Anderson, won the Outstanding Community Leadership Award through the Nebraska Rural Health Association. He was honored on Wednesday, September 19th at the Nebraska Rural Health Conference. Criteria for the 2018 Outstanding Community Leadership Award outlines one must actively participate within his or her community championing rural healthcare delivery issues. Recipients cannot be an employee in the healthcare industry, but rather an outstanding consumer who has made lasting contributions to the rural healthcare in a community, region or state.
Anderson was nominated for this award by a community group who wishes to remain anonymous. “His knowledge, passion and commitment are remarkable and obvious to all who know him. His dependability sets him apart – he willingly writes letters, contacts representatives and participates in state and national educational forums. This level of advocacy and sacrificing your personal time, in such a meaningful way, deserves recognition,” said one nominator.
Anderson has served on the LRHC Board of Directors since 2011. In 2016 he assumed the role as the LRHC Board Chair. During his time on the LRHC Board of Directors, the organization has experienced a 41% growth in revenue. Anderson has been to Washington D.C. as a member of the Nebraska Rural Health Association delegation. He actively interacts with state senators and Nebraska congressional representatives. He tirelessly shares the message that high-quality healthcare close to home is essential to a community’s economic well-being and the populations overall health.
“Rob understands health care advocacy on a state and national level, which is imperative. Rob ensures that he is informed about issues facing rural health care communities. He educates himself by reading, listening, and participating. It is his participation that sets him apart because that requires personal sacrifice,” said CEO Leslie Marsh.
Anderson is a fifth generation ag producer and a lifelong Lexington area resident. He attended Lexington High School and went on to graduate with a degree in Ag Business from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Anderson understands rural economies and the importance of having access to high quality schools and healthcare. His rural background and passion for strong rural communities make him an outstanding board member and community advocate. He also serves on the Lexington Community Foundation’s Board of Directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.