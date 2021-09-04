Lexington Regional Health Center celebrates 45 years in operation

At the time, the district encompassed around 756 square miles and more than 10,000 people in the east half of Dawson County and the northern part of Gosper County. Originally, a small portion of Phelps County was included, hence the name, Tri-County, but the residents indicated a desire to use the Holdrege hospital and the area was released.

Voters favored the district issue in May 1970 and supported a bond issue on Nov. 7, 1972; bonds were sold in January 1973. Bids were let on Feb. 19, 1974.

A ground breaking for the Tri-County Area Hospital was conducted at a 14 acre tract at the corner of 13th and Erie St. on April 12, 1974. Lyman M. Stuckey, a Lexington banker and chairman of the hospital board turned over the first shovel of dirt and conducted a small program.

The other board members at the time were Bruce Smith, Lexington; Robert Berke, Elwood; Art Romatzke, Overton and Dennis Line, Eddyville.

Stuckey said at the time, “this building under construction for the next year and one-half will contain more than brick and mortar – it will contain the dreams of many people, the cooperation of many groups, the support of the five towns and the rural areas within the district.”