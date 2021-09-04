Lexington Regional Health Center celebrates 45 years in operation

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Regional Health Center, formerly known as Tri-County Hospital, has been in operation for 45 years, no small feat for a critical access hospital in today’s day and age.
Lexington has been served by several hospitals since the 1920s. Lexington Hospital (1924-1934) was located at 507 N. Washington, it could house 10 patients at a time.
The City General Hospital (1928-1936) was located in the H.V. Temple home on 13th St. Needing a larger space, patients were moved to the Lexington Community Hospital (1935-1976) located at 1610 N. Washington St.
The Lutheran Homes and Hospital Society managed the site from 1960 until it closed in 1976, the reason – the need for more space.
In the mid-1960s, “it became apparent to many people that the Lexington Community Hospital would have to be completely rebuilt to meet modern hospital standards,” according to an April 18, 1974 Lexington Clipper article.
Following a study and report, it was determined that rebuilding Lexington Community Hospital would cost almost as much as a new facility, the area hospital concept was investigated and the Tri-County Area Hospital District became a political subdivision of Dawson and Gosper Counties in May 1970.
The Union Pacific Railroad Foundation provided a gift of $2,500 in 1968 to cover the initial expenses of promotion and the vote on formation of the district.
At the time, the district encompassed around 756 square miles and more than 10,000 people in the east half of Dawson County and the northern part of Gosper County. Originally, a small portion of Phelps County was included, hence the name, Tri-County, but the residents indicated a desire to use the Holdrege hospital and the area was released.
Voters favored the district issue in May 1970 and supported a bond issue on Nov. 7, 1972; bonds were sold in January 1973. Bids were let on Feb. 19, 1974.
A ground breaking for the Tri-County Area Hospital was conducted at a 14 acre tract at the corner of 13th and Erie St. on April 12, 1974. Lyman M. Stuckey, a Lexington banker and chairman of the hospital board turned over the first shovel of dirt and conducted a small program.
The other board members at the time were Bruce Smith, Lexington; Robert Berke, Elwood; Art Romatzke, Overton and Dennis Line, Eddyville.
Stuckey said at the time, “this building under construction for the next year and one-half will contain more than brick and mortar – it will contain the dreams of many people, the cooperation of many groups, the support of the five towns and the rural areas within the district.”
The structure at the time was a one story building of approximately fifty thousand square feet. At the time the hospital contained 40 acute care beds, three emergency room beds and provided mental health services, physical therapy, radiology and expanded outpatient and treatment center.
The final price tag was $3.3 million.
By 1976, Tri-County Area Hospital’s construction was finished and the building was formally dedicated on Sunday, Aug. 15 at the Lexington Junior High School. Following the event a ribbon cutting was held by the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce at the front door of the hospital.
Around 2,000 citizens turned out to tour the hospital after the ceremony. It was noted around $60,000 had been raised in memorials.
The hospital would be a benefit to Lexington area and the rural areas around it.
One speaker noted at the dedication, “Rural health care had its problems, especially since doctors were not enthusiastic about the general practice prospects in rural areas.”
As the calendar flipped over into the 1980s, the Tri-County Hospital would be tested as the decades agricultural recession led to the closing of the Sperry-New Holland plant in Lexington. The hospital had to lay off staff in the mid-1980s.
Late 1980s study visited rural, non-federal hospitals with 50 beds or fewer, they noted in 1989, four rural Nebraska hospitals closed and other were on the brink of closure. However, the report noted fiscal conservatism, quality patient care and aggressive expansion help the hospital through the lean times of the decade.
When the hospital celebrated 25 years in operation in 2001, an outdoor event was hosted and tours were given of the facility, showing the improvements that had been made. The nursing staff’s booth showed equipment and uniforms that were used in 1976 compared to the ones used at the time.
In 2011, the decision was made to change the name of the facility from Tri-County Hospital, to Lexington Regional Health Center.
“Since 1976 we have never been rightly named,” CEO Leslie Marsh said in a 2011 Lexington Clipper-Herald article, “We’re much bigger than the Tri-County Hospital name implies.”
Former Chief Operation Officer Jim Hain said in 2011, “We are more than what the name stood for.”
Marsh said at the time, “We have a new mission and new vision. With all of the changes in the health care industry, like the digitalization of records, we want to and will be at the forefront of health care.”
Today, LRHC is a 25 bed critical access hospital and operate satellite clinics in Bertrand and Elwood. Their number of employees has grown. In 2011, they had 210 employees , in 2021, 255.