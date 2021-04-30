Lexington Regional Health Center board approves purchase of new surgery equipment

Bartruff said LRHC has been participating in local events as they begin to start back up after the COVID-19 shutdown. Staff members recently participated at the Week of the Young Child at the Lexington Middle School.

On Saturday, Aug. 28, LRCH is hosting a golf tournament at Lakeside Golf Club in lieu of their annual Legacy event, Bartruff said.

Chief Nursing Officer Nicole Thorell had good feedback for LRHC during her quality update, during one patient’s recent stay they said the hospital was, “one of the best in the country,” and added they had better service from LRHC staff than at some hotels they had stayed.

Executive Director of Ancillary Services Don Young provided an update on the ongoing emergency room and laboratory remodel.

The emergency room will be expanded from the current three treatment rooms to five and the addition of one trauma room. This will result in an increase of over 150 percent in square footage.

To accommodate the expansion of the ER, the lab is being relocated and gains just under 65 percent additional space. Significant improvements to the HVAC system are included in the project, according to LRHC.

Around $4 million in CARES Act funding was used for the project.