Lexington Public Schools sets plans for 2021 graduation

LEXINGTON — Lexington Public Schools is setting its plans for the 2021 spring graduation, which like last year, will have to address issues presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent John Hakonson informed the school board members about the plan during their monthly meeting, held on Monday, March 8.
The current plan is to host the graduation ceremony on the Lexington High School football field on May 9 to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission and avoid limiting attendance, Hakonson said. The students will be oriented north and south so both home and visitor bleachers can be utilized.
If the Nebraska weather has something to say about the outdoor event, it will be moved into the west gym, where attendance will be limited but streamed into the east gym where there would be overflow seating.
Hakonson said the expectation from the Two Rivers Public Health Department is that social distancing will be maintained during the ceremony, regardless if it is held inside or outside.
This is the second year in a row the graduation ceremony has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 ceremony was postponed from May to July and held at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park to allow for a greater number of people to attend.
The reason for holding the 2021 ceremony at the football field is the ease of access for the public from the high school parking lot and easier for staff to set up for the event, said Hakonson.
In other pandemic related updates, the Lexington Regional Health Center is holding a mass vaccination for the district staff on March 11 for the first dose and April 1 for the second dose, Hakonson said.
The 350 staff members who opted to receive the vaccine will be administered one created by Pfizer, which has been shown to be 95 percent effective. To date, over half of all staff members have received at least the first dose, said Hakonson.
The hope is all the staff members who opted in will be fully vaccinated by mid-April.
When discussing buildings and ground the school board members approved the sale of seven housing lots west of Sandoz Elementary to the Lexington Community Development Agency, CDA.
The district was offered fair market value on the lots, $5,000 per each, based on recent sales in the area.
Hakonson said the CDA, who has been working to bring more housing options to Lexington, is in a better position to market and develop the lots.
The board also approved a co-op agreement with Overton Public Schools for the softball program for the school years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.
The agreement was authorized by the Nebraska School Activities Association and has been successful for both districts for the past two years, Hakonson said, Overton’s school board already approved it.
The board approved resignations for Sheridan Banzhaf, Pershing 5th grade; Jocelyn Brown, Morton 1st grade and Caitlin Campbell, Bryan instructional coach.
Approved hirings included, Jose Monrroy, LMS counselor, Kelsey Randall, Bryan 4th and 5th grade teacher, Emmily Reppert, LHS special education teacher, Dan Schaben, LHS math and Terrance Warner, LMS PE teacher.
During the comments period, Hakonson showed the board parent-teacher conference attendance for the spring of 2021.
The Early Learning Academy saw 90 percent participation; Morton Elementary, 72 percent; Sandoz Elementary, 80 percent; Pershing Elementary, 80 percent, Bryan Elementary, 86 percent; Lexington Middle School, 82 percent and Lexington High School, 30 percent.
The percentage for parent attendance across the district was 65 percent.
Speaking to the percentage for LHS, Hakonson said the turnout for the high school has always been lower, as many parents can keep up to date with their children’s grades online and many only come in if there are serious issues.
Congratulations were in order for several LHS athletes.
Three wrestlers qualified for state wrestling, Daven Naylor, Dylan Hubbard and Fredy Vargas. Naylor placed fourth at state.
The girls LHS powerlifting team placed first and the boys second at the state meet at Peru State College. Individual winners included Priscilla Castaneda, Allondra Arreaga, Malinda Lo, Jackie Ostro, Kaitlin Navas, Karly Huerta and Juan Carlos Gonzalez.
An external accreditation team visit took place on March 22-25 across the district. Hakonson thanked Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Director Julie Myers and her assistants, Ann Foster and Annette Fizgerald for their coordination and handling the large amount of documentation.
Board members Carlos Saiz, Larry Steinberger and Roger Reutlinger took time to be a part of the interview process with the accreditation team.
The board entered executive session at 7:25 p.m. to discuss package increases for staff and approval of the superintendent’s contract for 2021 and 2023.
The board approved a 3.0 percent group average total package increase for classified and support staff and a 2.5 percent group average total package increase for administrators, directors, and coordinators for the 2021-2022 school year, Hakonson said after the meeting in an email.
The board also approved Hakonson’s contract for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 contract years with a total package increase for the first year of 1.78 percent. The second year is negotiated later, he said.