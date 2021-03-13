Lexington Public Schools sets plans for 2021 graduation

LEXINGTON — Lexington Public Schools is setting its plans for the 2021 spring graduation, which like last year, will have to address issues presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent John Hakonson informed the school board members about the plan during their monthly meeting, held on Monday, March 8.

The current plan is to host the graduation ceremony on the Lexington High School football field on May 9 to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission and avoid limiting attendance, Hakonson said. The students will be oriented north and south so both home and visitor bleachers can be utilized.

If the Nebraska weather has something to say about the outdoor event, it will be moved into the west gym, where attendance will be limited but streamed into the east gym where there would be overflow seating.

Hakonson said the expectation from the Two Rivers Public Health Department is that social distancing will be maintained during the ceremony, regardless if it is held inside or outside.

This is the second year in a row the graduation ceremony has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 ceremony was postponed from May to July and held at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park to allow for a greater number of people to attend.