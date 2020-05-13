Lexington Public Schools sets July 25 as graduation date, format not yet chosen

LEXINGTON — Lexington Public Schools has set July 25 as their graduation date, but the format has not yet been determined.
In a letter to the Lexington seniors, Superintendent John Hakonson said Saturday, July 25 has been set as the rescheduled graduation date. It will take place at 10 a.m.
The format of the graduation has not yet been determined. Hakonson said they are working on an array of formats which include the traditional ceremony, a personalized option and a virtual ceremony. The format chosen will be based on any social distancing requirements which may be in place when the date arrives.
Currently, Dawson County, which is part of the Two Rivers Public Health Department district, is still under directed health measures which limit the gatherings of 10 or more people. This has been extended to May 31.
Other counties throughout the state are already having their restrictions relaxed, but Dawson County has been the forth hardest hit by the COVID-19 virus in the state.
