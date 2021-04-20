Lexington Public Schools receives $20,000 for older diesel bus replacement from EPA

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded $100,000 to replace five older diesel school buses in four Nebraska school districts. This award is part of $10.5 million going to 137 school bus fleets in 40 states to replace 473 older buses, each of which will receive rebates through EPA's Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) funding. In EPA Region 7’s four states, districts received $730,000 to replace 36 older diesel buses. The new buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to asthma and lung damage, better protecting health and air quality in communities across the country.

Lexington Public Schools, Lexington, one bus, $20,000

Chase County Schools, Chase, one bus, $20,000

Johnson-Brock Public School, Johnson, one bus, $20,000

Superior Public Schools, two buses, $40,000

"The rebates provide children with a safe and healthy way to get to school by upgrading older diesel engines in our nation’s school buses," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Through the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act, EPA is equipping local school districts with cleaner-running buses, helping them along the route to healthier kids and communities.”